It seems like everyone has a podcast these days. OK, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s certainly no shortage of listenable content, either. And it’s no wonder why — making a podcast is the simplest way for people to deliver their thoughts, opinions, and points of view to a large audience on a weekly, monthly, or even daily basis. That being said, it’s not always easy to jump into podcasting — unless you’re one of these four zodiac signs, that is.

From comedic opinions on pop culture to personal interviews that aren’t afraid to get deeply philosophical, podcasts cater to all kinds of likes and interests. But if you haven’t found the audio series that’s right for you, you might want to start one yourself. Unsurprisingly, the four zodiac signs most likely to start a podcast have a lot in common — not only are they all either fire or earth signs, but their sociable personalities make it easy for them to strike up a conversation with anyone, and keep the dialogue going for hours on end. So if you always have a lot to say in your bestie group chat, maybe it’s time to put down the phone and pick up a mic.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries never run out of things to say, so they have no issues spending an afternoon sitting in front of a microphone and discussing whatever topics come to mind. The fire sign is also known for being very passionate about their beliefs, so don’t be surprised when the conversation starts to get heated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the communicators of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise to see the air sign on this list. Geminis are personable, they’re likable, and they even have a great sense of humor, so you can guarantee the conversation will be filled with laughs and interesting takes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’ve ever spent time with a Libra, you know they’re not only great conversationalists but also have a natural charm that’s sure to captivate podcast listeners everywhere. And because they’re represented by the balance scales, they bring a well-rounded perspective that’ll push the conversation to be anything but one-sided. The air sign is also very opinionated, which will inspire lively debates on each episode.