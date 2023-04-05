It goes without saying that not everyone wants to train for a marathon. It requires early morning jogs and trips to the gym. You have to push through blisters and sore muscles. Oh, and at the end of it all, there’s the whole running 26 miles thing. Marathons are grueling, but that’s precisely why certain zodiac signs are so into them.

To figure out which zodiac signs are most likely to run a marathon, it helps to look not only at someone’s sun sign but also at their Mars sign, according to astrologer Hana O'Neill. Mars is the planet of motivation, which is something you’ll definitely need in order to keep on trucking for 26 whole miles. This is also what’ll keep you going through the months-long training and prep that goes into running a race.

If you have certain signs in your chart, particularly in those sun and Mars placements, O’Neill says you’ll have lots of energy to draw on as you jog. You’re also likely to be driven, and even a bit intense, versus chill and go-with-the-flow. But that comes in handy as you stride along and push past fellow runners.

So, who’s most likely to run a marathon? Keep scrolling for the four high-energy signs that are so down for anything that requires commitment and dedication.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Out of the three fire signs, Aries is known for being the most intense, says Alicia Brayboy, a tarot card reader based in Los Angeles. They need an outlet for their fierce energy and drive, and running a marathon often fits the bill. “People with strong Aries placements are also more likely to have some sort of fitness routine, and running a marathon is no exception,” Brayboy tells Bustle.

Aries will jump all over a marathon signup sheet, often without even thinking about the training aspect, O’Neill says. If they think it sounds fun and interesting, that’s usually all it takes. When someone has a lot of Aries placements in their chart, they’re also way less likely to get distracted along the course, which works in their favor. Instead of taking a break or falling behind the pack, their strong desire to win will see them speeding straight through the finish line.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns are incredibly disciplined, which makes them another sign who would thrive training for a race. “These steadfast, ambitious earth signs love a goal, a challenge, and flaunting their latest achievement,” Brayboy says. And really, what could be more brag-worthy than running a marathon? (Find them at the post-race party calling their friends and taking selfies.)

These signs are also super goal-oriented and determined — two ideal traits when it comes to chugging along a course. “They love a good goal to work towards and will treat a marathon like it's their job,” O’Neill says. A Capricorn will buy a fitness tracker, lay out a rigorous training program, and keep that same energy all the way through race day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio is a deeply intense sign with a lot to prove, says O’Neill. They’re drawn to marathons either because they want to show themselves they can do tough things, or because they want to beat someone else, get a better time, and come out on top. Scorpios also have a good shot at doing well in the marathon — and they know it.

“Scorpio is traditionally ruled by Mars, which gives them a fighting edge and battle energy to dig deep when they need it,” O’Neill says. As a water sign, they’re also emotionally motivated to push through tough moments and get themselves through the course. Because they love surprises, they tend to train in secret so they can reveal their big accomplishment to friends and fam on race day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

According to Brayboy, Sagittarius is the most adventurous sign of the zodiac. They’re a fire sign, after all. “These adrenaline junkies are on a constant search for knowledge and new experiences,” she says. They’ll try anything once, and marathons definitely fall on the list. Another big draw, according to Brayboy, is the fact marathons often happen in another city. If they get to travel to a race, the idea of running a marathon will be even more enticing.

Sources:

Hana O'Neill, astrologer

Alicia Brayboy, tarot card reader