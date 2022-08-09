Astrology can provide a ton of insight into your unique personality traits. The more you delve into your birth chart, the more it can help you understand your inner strengths and power moves that contribute to your active lifestyle. Whether you find peace at the gym or atop a mountain, if you get an inexplicable joy out of pushing your limits, you can probably relate to the most athletic zodiac signs.

Your sun sign, which represents your core personality, is a great jumping-off point to testing your athletic limits. If it’s stationed in a fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) for example, you may be naturally athletic. Fire signs are the signs of action — they’re bold, thrill-seeking, and competitive, which is why these energetic signs tend to be the athletes of the zodiac.

But your sun sign is only the surface of your chart, and some of your personal planets can help when discerning your athleticism. “Astrologers have long looked at Mars to better understand someone's athletic capabilities,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. So even if you don’t have an athletic sun sign, your Mars placement might be able to explain why you veer toward competition. If your Mars sign is in sporty Aries, for instance, odds are you crave competition and allow your need for speed to lead you to first place.

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most athletic zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries zodiac signs are well-known for their “no guts, no glory” attitude. Once they’ve got their eyes set on the prize, the competitive fire sign is intense. “Aries is the quintessential sign of the athlete,” Marquardt says. That’s because their planetary ruler, Mars, relates to our passions, stamina, competition, and impulses. But Aries’ drive for first place can also be attributed to their placement on the zodiac wheel. “It also helps that Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, giving this fire sign an extra competitive edge in any sport,” Marquardt says.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgo zodiac signs have a knack for success and can easily apply their prowess to an activity they set their sights on. The ambitious maiden is ruled by the sixth house of health and wellness, making them naturally inclined to physical activity. “As an earth sign, Virgo has a deep respect for the body,” says Marquardt. Earth signs are pragmatic, meticulous, and extremely aware of the material world. But rather than driven by competition, Virgos have the intention to push their limits. “Physical fitness and wellbeing is supremely important to Virgo and they typically need to move their bodies every day in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” says Marquardt. “No matter what sport a Virgo is playing, they're determined to finesse their skills over time so they can achieve mastery over their body.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Whether they’re immersing themselves in an independent sport like dancing or collaborating with a team on the court, Scorpio zodiac signs should not be underestimated. For the intense water sign, winning isn’t the only objective — it’s their need for power that drives them. “Being in total control is important for Scorpio, so they prefer sports that are more methodical and strategic or body movements that allow them to be in positions of dominance,” says Marquardt. Scorpio’s modern ruling planet, Pluto, is all about inner power, authority, and destruction, so they’ll apply their brutal approach to any sport they pursue.