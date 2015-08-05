Each Zodiac Sign Has A Taylor Swift Song That Is *So* Them — Here’s Yours

If you feel like there’s a Taylor Swift song that perfectly describes your life, it’s not just because she’s a great writer (though that’s a big part of it). According to astrologer Ryan Lu, there’s a Taylor Swift song for every zodiac sign, so if you’ve ever wondered why you connect to one song more than the rest of her discography, it could be because your love for the track is written in the stars.

A lot of people may not believe in their horoscopes, but many believe in Taylor Swift, and that's enough to make this list valid. I mean, can you really go wrong here? There’s no such thing as a bad Taylor Swift song, after all. Not to mention, Lu (who you might know as @e.mo.tions on TikTok) is a self-proclaimed Swiftie himself, so he knows what he’s talking about. From one mega-fan to another, here’s the Taylor Swift song that best matches your zodiac sign’s vibe.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

“Aries are passionate, fiery, and impulsive. They are all about that action,” says the astrology expert. “This fire sign often doesn’t have remorse, for they launch themselves headfirst into whatever they’re about to do. Whether that’s good or bad, it doesn’t matter, they’re fully invested in it.” Because of this, the TikTok creator believes “I Did Something Bad” reflects that “hotheaded, no regrets energy.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

“Tauruses embrace consistency and authenticity,” Lu explains, stating that the earth sing would rather “love than fight” or “take a chill nap over a battle” any day. “‘You Need To Calm Down’ embodies the Taurus mindset… let’s just vibe with everyone, y’all.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Per Lu, “Geminis are notorious for being social and open. Their spontaneity and indecisiveness makes them for an amazing night out that y’all will probably want to forget the next day. Geminis are the true ‘New Romantics,’ showing off their scarlet letters & switching sides like a record changer.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lu acknowledges that while many people tend to view Cancer as the “cry-baby of the zodiac,” the sensitive sign isn’t afraid to fight back when they’ve been wronged. “‘Look What You Made Me Do’ captures what a Cancer sign is all about: you push me and I’ll push back.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The creator thinks the song that best represents the fire sign is “Bejeweled,” because, in the words of Lu, “I mean, duh!” If you know anything about Leos, you know how accurate this choice is – “Leos are the star of the show, the very sunlight, and can still make the whole place shimmer,” says the astrologer. “This fire sign is the center of attention and LOVE it, they’re always ready for any eyes on them. Leos polish up real nice. (Nice!)”

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 22)

Lu believes “nothing is an accident for our calculated, [organized], and meticulous” Virgos, which is why the Swiftie has named “Mastermind” the song of the earth sign. “Every move is pre-planned and executed flawlessly. Our earth signs are the architects of the life they’re building and they know exactly what they’re doing and how they’re doing it.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As this “flirty air sign is all about aesthetics,” it only makes sense that the song that best defines Libra would be “Gorgeous.” “Our balance-keepers are great at attracting… they’re going to get what they want and look great while doing it,” Lu shares. “Don’t let our grand mediators stumble home alone to their cats.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The song for Scorpio is “Karma,” because as Lu puts it, “Our dark, sensual, mysterious water sign of Scorpio keeps their side of the street clean. Scorpios are retribution, whether they’re serving it themselves or letting it happen naturally. Our water sign is not worried about consequences, but they know that you should be.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarians know they’re “optimistic, adventurous, and impulsive,” so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the song that best fits their zodiac is “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version).”

“The march of the drums of this track and the storyline detailing these ‘twin fire signs’ embraces everything this zodiac sign is,” says the astrology expert. “Remember, Sagittariuses: ‘Love is a ruthless game / Unless you play it good and right.’”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Though Lu doesn’t consider Capricorns to be “Mean,” he feels the earth sign has a lot in common with the classic 2011 song. The content creator describes Capricorns as the type to “keep their head down, work hard, and get to live in that big old city while all their doubters are just going to be mean. This earth sign is the one I’d bet on to take over the [world] with their ambition and dedication to whatever craft interests them.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarians don’t need an astrologer to tell them they’re “Fearless.” “Our free, independent sign of Aquarius is down for it all,” explains Lu. “They are what ‘Fearless’ is — not the lack of fear, but living in spite of them. They are down to fall headfirst & put themselves out there.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you’re a Pisces that loves a good break-up anthem, you’re in luck. “Our dreamy, spiritual, intuitive water sign gets the grace of ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),’” exclaims Lu. “This sensitive sign often gets in their head and might reminisce a little too much — even if it hurts.”

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator