Why Virgo & Capricorn Can’t Help Being Drawn To Each Other

Virgo and Capricorn are two of the most practical, organized, and hard-working signs in the zodiac. They tend to believe that there’s a time and place for love, so if they don’t feel like their life is in order or their career isn’t where they want it to be, they’ll put dating on the back burner. When these two first meet, however, they can’t help but be drawn towards each other. Virgo and Capricorn’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Earth sign couple.

“These are two signs that can find many natural connections and easy rapport with each other, particularly in a work environment,” astrologer Jill Loftis of Nuit Astrology, tells Bustle. “Neither one will let their guard down easily, but the attraction of mutual capability will tend to magnetize them towards each other. That quiet strength and natural efficiency that each of them value will be hard to miss, and could lead to a romantic connection if both are looking for love.”

As two Earth signs, Virgo and Capricorn make a natural match. From the moment they meet, they’ll get along easily. According to astrologer Lisa Kiss, they both have similar ways of thinking and acting, which will help to create a harmonious relationship. Both signs take their responsibilities very seriously. They’re goal-oriented, mature, and a little more on the reserved side.

In relationships, the Virgin and the goat tend to move at a slow and steady pace. In general, they’re both pretty cautious about who they give their heart away to. They’re also fairly picky about whom they choose to associate with. Virgos have very high standards for themselves and the company they keep, while Capricorn tends to look for partners who have the same status as them or who are just as ambitious as they are.

“A Virgo and Capricorn would come together to support each other and encourage them to take the necessary steps towards their goals,” Kiss says. “There could even be a little bit of healthy competition between them as well.” As long as they continue to keep working together to move the relationship forward, there’s a good chance these two can last.

Virgo & Capricorn’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Virgo and Capricorn make a good match because they’re both giving and enjoy pleasuring their partner in bed. According to Loftis, as mutual Earth signs, they’re sensual and will enjoy taking their time with each other. Virgos may be more forward about initiating sex or trying new things, as long as they’re feeling confident about it.

“Their own self-esteem in the moment contributes mightily to their desire, and if they are feeling self-conscious, they could retreat,” Loftis says. “Capricorn is willing to take the time to woo Virgo, who will need to be shown a quality, high-class good time. Capricorn will shine, showing them their rock-solid stability and commitment. Virgo’s hidden kinky side could really bring that Capricorn to turn the tables and explore their vulnerability.”

Virgo & Capricorn’s Emotional Compatibility

When it comes to expressing emotions, these two are fairly similar. According to Kiss, Earth signs tend to get stuck on work and responsibilities, and don’t have a ton of time to stew over their emotions. For them, it’s just not practical. Even when they start having feelings for each other, it will take a while for either of them to open up and express how they feel.

On the plus side, they’ll have a thorough understanding of how the other works. “They both will have rational conclusions to their feelings and aren't ones to have outbursts of emotions, like Water signs for example,” Kiss says. If there are problems, they will look at it logically and will try to come up with a solution together.

Virgo and Capricorn don’t make commitments to just anyone. Once they finally find each other, they’ll have no need to look elsewhere. They’ll both be in it for life.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Virgo-Capricorn Relationship

Every zodiac sign has a dark side to their personality, or “lower vibe” expressions. For instance, Aries can be temperamental, and Taurus can be very stubborn. In this case, “Virgo’s gifts for organization and analysis can come undone by their desire for perfection or unreasonable expectations of others,” Loftis says. At the same time, Capricorn’s steadiness, strength and commitment can be undermined by power struggles, their tendency to overwork, or their seemingly superficial desire for money or objects.

To form a lasting bond, Virgo and Capricorn must find “authentic expression of their goals and aspirations, but also find daily ways to connect with each other,” Loftis says. Consistently planning for the future together can help them stay on track. It’s also important for them to make time in their busy schedules for each other. Non-competitive physical outlets like going to the gym together, cooking dinner, or working on home projects can help them create a strong long-term relationship.

Overall, Virgo and Capricorn make a highly compatible zodiac match. They work hard, they’re always thinking about the future, and they take relationships very seriously. They’re very choosy about the people they date, but they’ll know they’ve met the right one once they get to know each other. As long as they put as much effort into their relationship as they do their goals, they can be a match made in zodiac heaven.

Sources

Lisa Kiss, astrologer

Jill Loftis, astrologer with Nuit Astrology