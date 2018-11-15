11 Chocolate Advent Calendars For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
What's better than faceplanting in a pile of chocolate? Nothing. The answer is nothing. And there's no better time to indulge and satisfy your sweet tooth than the holidays. If you're an admitted chocoholic, you need to check out these 11 advent calendars for people who love chocolate. This year, it isn't going to be thoughts of sugarplums dancing through your head. It's going to be Lindt, Reese's, and Hershey's.
During the holidays, and any day that ends in Y, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a rich piece of chocolate. And thankfully, this is the time of year when all the chocolate titans of the world fight for your attention with delectable advent calendars, so that you can tickle your taste buds and worsen your dental health every day of December.
In case you haven't heard, advent calendars are all the rage this year, and people are starting to get creative. Trader Joe's came up with an advent calendar for dogs, and Target has them for socks (everyone's favorite gift). Sugarfina's advent calendar is packed with candy, while Yankee Candle's advent calendar will make your house smell so strong you'll want to move.
But wait. I'm not even done yet.
Maybe a beauty advent calendar is more your cup of tea, or the Disney calendar full of socks. (Again with the socks?) And in case you were still thinking advent calendars are just for kids (wrong, wrong in so many different ways), there are plenty out there perfectly suitable for adults.
But enough of that. Let's get down to brass tacks. Bring on the chocolate advent calendars.
1Reese's Peanut Butter Bliss
2018 Reese's Holiday Countdown Christmas Advent Calendar
$23.03
Chocolate and peanut butter — go ahead and name a better duo. I'll wait. This calendar will make the days leading up to Christmas more delicious than ever. And I'm not trying to get you all worked up, but there's a word search on the back of the box.
2Lindt Assorted Chocolates
Lindt Holiday Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar
$31.50
So smooth, so rich. Lindt brings a new meaning to the phrase, "melt in your mouth." Fair warning: You might not be able to limit yourself to one a day.
3Mars Chocolate Assortment
Mars Christmas Advent Calendar
$7.99
This advent calendar contains M&M's, Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers. You'll also find Skittles and Starburst in it, which aren't necessarily on a chocoholic's menu, but it's always a good idea to get a serving of fruit in.
4Cadbury
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar
$8.13
Cadbury is typically a name we hear around Easter, but don't underestimate them, because they know how to do the holiday season right.
5Godiva
Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar 2018
$25
If you're feeling ~fancy~ this year, go with Godiva and enjoy these assorted milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and white chocolates.
6Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar
Ferrero Kinder Maxi Mix Advent Calendar
$39.99
I know, I know. This only ever existed in your dreams. Believe it or not, Kinder's advent calendar is a real thing, and I don't know about you, but my holiday cheer just hit a level 10.
7Hershey's Chocolate
2018 Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Christmas Advent Countdown Calendar With Candy
$17.97
This is the only type of kiss we're looking for this season. You can never go wrong with a piece of classic Hershey's chocolate. You might even consider popping some of them into the freezer for a chilly treat. It's divine.
8Nestle Milkybar
Nestle Milkybar Advent Calendar
$8.80
Are you in a white chocolate sort of mood? You can't go wrong with a Milkybar. And with this advent calendar, you get to enjoy a little bit each day of December.
9Liqueur-Filled Chocolates
Royal Des Lys Liqueur Chocolate Advent Calendar By Abtey
$39.95
You're in for a delightful surprise because when you bite into these exquisite dark chocolates, you'll be treated to the taste of premium liqueurs like Camus Cognac, Kirsch, Saint James Rum, and Label 5 Whisky.
10Williams Sonoma Calendar
Williams Sonoma Advent Calendar
$16.95
If you happen to drop by to purchase extravagantly priced kitchen items and dishware, don't forget to grab one of their advent calendars, which contain an assortment of premium milk chocolates.
11Neuhaus
Neuhaus 2018 Winter Wonderland Pop Up Chocolate Advent Calendar
$70
Is this not the most beautiful advent calendar you've ever seen? The only thing that could make it better is the chocolate pralines waiting inside.