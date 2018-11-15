What's better than faceplanting in a pile of chocolate? Nothing. The answer is nothing. And there's no better time to indulge and satisfy your sweet tooth than the holidays. If you're an admitted chocoholic, you need to check out these 11 advent calendars for people who love chocolate. This year, it isn't going to be thoughts of sugarplums dancing through your head. It's going to be Lindt, Reese's, and Hershey's.

During the holidays, and any day that ends in Y, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a rich piece of chocolate. And thankfully, this is the time of year when all the chocolate titans of the world fight for your attention with delectable advent calendars, so that you can tickle your taste buds and worsen your dental health every day of December.

In case you haven't heard, advent calendars are all the rage this year, and people are starting to get creative. Trader Joe's came up with an advent calendar for dogs, and Target has them for socks (everyone's favorite gift). Sugarfina's advent calendar is packed with candy, while Yankee Candle's advent calendar will make your house smell so strong you'll want to move.

But wait. I'm not even done yet.

Maybe a beauty advent calendar is more your cup of tea, or the Disney calendar full of socks. (Again with the socks?) And in case you were still thinking advent calendars are just for kids (wrong, wrong in so many different ways), there are plenty out there perfectly suitable for adults.

But enough of that. Let's get down to brass tacks. Bring on the chocolate advent calendars.

1 Reese's Peanut Butter Bliss 2018 Reese's Holiday Countdown Christmas Advent Calendar $23.03 Amazon Chocolate and peanut butter — go ahead and name a better duo. I'll wait. This calendar will make the days leading up to Christmas more delicious than ever. And I'm not trying to get you all worked up, but there's a word search on the back of the box.

2 Lindt Assorted Chocolates Lindt Holiday Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar $31.50 Amazon So smooth, so rich. Lindt brings a new meaning to the phrase, "melt in your mouth." Fair warning: You might not be able to limit yourself to one a day.

3 Mars Chocolate Assortment Mars Christmas Advent Calendar $7.99 Target This advent calendar contains M&M's, Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers. You'll also find Skittles and Starburst in it, which aren't necessarily on a chocoholic's menu, but it's always a good idea to get a serving of fruit in.

4 Cadbury Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar $8.13 Amazon Cadbury is typically a name we hear around Easter, but don't underestimate them, because they know how to do the holiday season right.

6 Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar Ferrero Kinder Maxi Mix Advent Calendar $39.99 Amazon I know, I know. This only ever existed in your dreams. Believe it or not, Kinder's advent calendar is a real thing, and I don't know about you, but my holiday cheer just hit a level 10.

8 Nestle Milkybar Nestle Milkybar Advent Calendar $8.80 Amazon Are you in a white chocolate sort of mood? You can't go wrong with a Milkybar. And with this advent calendar, you get to enjoy a little bit each day of December.