You and your core crew of best friends might have a lot in common (which bonds you into besties) but your personalities might be very different. Which, in another way, is what makes you the best friends forever that you are. It might be obvious who is who in the group, but there are personality quizzes to do with friends that will make for a fun night in with the crew. You — like me — can confirm or own up to the fact that you really are the neurotic mom of the group.

In movies and television and around your lunch table it's apparent that every friend group has a unique cast of characters. It's always a mix of extroverts, introverts, bohemians and neurotics all with something to teach the other. Whether it's to let your hair down or that there's a safe space to feel comforted and loved. HBO's beloved Sex and the City followed four women as they navigated relationships in their own, unique way. Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants illustrated the one-size-fits-all connection between four friends all off doing their own things during the summer months. Though friends are different, we all work well together.

All your friends are unique. And yet it's sometimes these differences that make you all fit together. Grab the cheese doodles from the pantry and gather around the computer to throw it back to the grand slumber parties of the '90s. These personality quizzes are quick and a fun way to giggle over each other's key character traits. It's just like getting together to play Dream Phone, but all grown up. And with the purpose to get to know each other a little better.

Personality Perfect Quiz Giphy Personality Perfect is a quick — I'm talking 10 minutes — quiz that asks a number of straight forward questions to determine what type you are according to the Myers-Briggs personality types. There's also lengthy literature describing how your type interacts with the world around you. It's a lot of insight into what makes your friend group unique!

Personality Type Quiz Giphy Get comfortable, because this personality quiz has 100 questions for you to answer. But who doesn't love cozying up to their phone or computer to answer a few questions about themselves these days? There are a number of other quizzes like what 'Stranger Things' child represents your inner kid that could be fun to take. Are you such an Eleven or Dustin?

Party Personality Quiz Giphy You can get more specific with your personality. If you're all already confident that you ~know~ your personalities, find out what your party personality is or your holiday personality. Hey, we all change a little bit with the seasons.

Dr. Phil's Personality Test Giphy A simple 10 questions answered and you're on your way to figuring out what kind of friend you are. Me? I found out that I'm a loyal friend in the time span of five minutes.

Dominant Character Trait Quiz Giphy Admittedly not based on scientific research and evidence, these quizzes are solely purposed for entertainment. Personalities are elaborate, but this quiz gives you results for your dominant character trait.

First Impressions Quiz Giphy Ever wonder what people think when you walk into a room? Horoscopes.com offers a First Impressions quiz consisting of a mere four questions to figure that information out.

EN Personalities Test Giphy While some of these quizzes may be for fun, the EN Personalities quiz by Entity is more like a legitimate test. Similar to Myers-Briggs personality test, the questions and results are based on "the combination of psychologist Carl Jung's theory of psychological types and the subsequent Katharine Cook Briggs and Isabel Briggs Myers." Entity also conducted their own research and surveys to better detect the personality types of for young women. You'll have to sign up to get your results.

Highly Sensitive Person Test Giphy Do you cry during 30-second commercial breaks? You might be a seriously sensitive person. Thankfully, there's a quiz to see just how sensitive you are.

Aptitude Test For Strengths & Weaknesses Giphy Want to locate your strengths and weaknesses? In just 84 questions you can zero in on what you and your friends share in common when it comes to this dichotomy. And then you can see where you make each other stronger. This will also reveal what makes your friends the absolute best.

Big Five Personality Test Giphy This test may cost $29 a pop, but, according to Truity which hosts the test, "this test is based on the Five Factor model of personality, the most widely accepted theory of personality today." So, it's up to speed and the results are likely to be accurate as it's, "formulated by psychologists and used in professional research settings." If you and your friends are serious about getting to the workings of yourselves and each other better, this could be the perfect test to take together.