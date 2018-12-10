13 Sex Toys To Give Your Partner For The Holidays If They're New To Using Them

Now that the holidays are nearly upon us, 'tis the season for gift shopping — something that's typically much more fun in theory than it is in practice. As easy as shopping for yourself might be, the pressure to find the 'perfect' gift for everyone else on your list can make holiday shopping a stressful experience... and shopping for a significant other can be especially tricky. If you're still trying to figure out what to get your partner for the holidays, here's a friendly reminder that sex toys make an amazing gift year-round — so why not add some of the best sex toys to buy for your partner to your holiday shopping list?

If your partner has expressed an interest in incorporating sex toys into their sexual routine — whether during masturbation or during your partnered sessions, too — the holidays are the perfect time to make all their pleasure-filled dreams come true. But if your partner is new to using sex toys, it can be a tad tricky to pick out just the right toy for them. Fortunately, there are plenty of great sex toys for beginners that are easy to use, not intimidating, and still pack serious potential for pleasure.

Here are 13 sex toys that anyone can use, even if they're a total newbie to the world of sex tech. (Psst: an added bonus of buying a sex toy for your partner this holiday season? If you plan to use it in bed together, it's basically like you're gifting yourself, too.)

2 Unbound Squish Squish $99 Unbound Buy On Unbound If you want to get your partner a toy that is super intuitive and easy to use, the Unbound Squish is a great place to start. The harder you squeeze the Squish, the stronger its vibrations — and this small toy is super discreet and portable, too.

3 MysteryVibe Crescendo Crescendo $149 MysteryVibe Buy On MysteryVibe When it comes to how to use sex toys, there are pretty much no rules — and the MysteryVibe Crescendo is the perfect example of that. This uniquely shaped, bendable toy can take any form your imagination desires, which makes it a great toy for beginners to experiment with in order to learn what they like.

5 Eva II Eva II $135 Dame Products Buy On Dame Products If your partner has a vagina, this super tiny wearable vibe from Dame Products makes a great gift. Simply put it in place by tucking the 'wings' under the labia, lie back, and enjoy as it adds feel-good vibrations to either solo or partnered sex.

7 We-Vibe Verge We-Vibe Verge $119 We-Vibe Buy On We-Vibe If you're shopping for someone with a penis, the We-Vibe Verge penis ring makes a great gift. It's no-frills and easy to use, but is designed to stimulate the testicles when worn during masturbation, and the clitoris when worn during sex with someone who has a vagina.

9. LELO Lily 2 LELO Lily 2 $139 $104.25 LELO Buy On LELO This pocket-sized massager from LELO not only has eight vibration patterns, but also has a sexy secret: it's actually infused with a signature fragrance that's designed to make it even more pleasurable to your senses during use.

10 Unbound Gem Gem $34 Unbound Buy On Unbound Who says a sex toy needs to vibrate in order to bring you pleasure? This gorgeous glass dildo from Unbound is just as pleasing to the body as it is to the eye — just be sure to gift your partner a bottle of lube to go with it, especially if they plan to use it anally.

11 JimmyJane Iconic Rabbit 2 JimmyJane Iconic Rabbit 2 Vibrator $80 JimmyJane Buy On JimmyJane The "rabbit" is one of the most well-known styles of vibrators, and this sleek, modern-looking iteration from JimmyJane definitely gets the job done. In addition to vibrating, the shaft of this toy also rotates — meaning your partner will experience even more stimulation when they use it. And, if you use promo code BUSTLEGWP at checkout on any JimmyJane product, you'll have the option of any glass toy at checkout plus free shipping.