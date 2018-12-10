13 Sex Toys To Give Your Partner For The Holidays If They're New To Using Them
Now that the holidays are nearly upon us, 'tis the season for gift shopping — something that's typically much more fun in theory than it is in practice. As easy as shopping for yourself might be, the pressure to find the 'perfect' gift for everyone else on your list can make holiday shopping a stressful experience... and shopping for a significant other can be especially tricky. If you're still trying to figure out what to get your partner for the holidays, here's a friendly reminder that sex toys make an amazing gift year-round — so why not add some of the best sex toys to buy for your partner to your holiday shopping list?
If your partner has expressed an interest in incorporating sex toys into their sexual routine — whether during masturbation or during your partnered sessions, too — the holidays are the perfect time to make all their pleasure-filled dreams come true. But if your partner is new to using sex toys, it can be a tad tricky to pick out just the right toy for them. Fortunately, there are plenty of great sex toys for beginners that are easy to use, not intimidating, and still pack serious potential for pleasure.
Here are 13 sex toys that anyone can use, even if they're a total newbie to the world of sex tech. (Psst: an added bonus of buying a sex toy for your partner this holiday season? If you plan to use it in bed together, it's basically like you're gifting yourself, too.)
1Le Wand Petite
A wand-style vibe like the Le Wand Petite is a classic for a reason: they're both powerful and versatile. No need to feel obligated to keep this toy nestled in the nether regions: the strong, targeted vibrations feel great on other erogenous zones, too — nipples, neck, or wherever else piques your interest.
2Unbound Squish
If you want to get your partner a toy that is super intuitive and easy to use, the Unbound Squish is a great place to start. The harder you squeeze the Squish, the stronger its vibrations — and this small toy is super discreet and portable, too.
3MysteryVibe Crescendo
When it comes to how to use sex toys, there are pretty much no rules — and the MysteryVibe Crescendo is the perfect example of that. This uniquely shaped, bendable toy can take any form your imagination desires, which makes it a great toy for beginners to experiment with in order to learn what they like.
4B-Vibe Novice Plug
If your partner is intrigued by the idea of anal play but wants to start slow (which is always a good idea, btw), the Novice Plug from b-Vibe is an unintimidating toy to start with. This vibrating butt plug is small enough that it won't be scary for a newbie — just don't forget: when in doubt, more lube is always better!
5Eva II
If your partner has a vagina, this super tiny wearable vibe from Dame Products makes a great gift. Simply put it in place by tucking the 'wings' under the labia, lie back, and enjoy as it adds feel-good vibrations to either solo or partnered sex.
6Je Joeu Bullet
When you're shopping for a sex toy novice, you can't go wrong with a simple bullet vibe. This Je Joue bullet has a silky soft exterior, and a tip for targeted stimulation.
7We-Vibe Verge
If you're shopping for someone with a penis, the We-Vibe Verge penis ring makes a great gift. It's no-frills and easy to use, but is designed to stimulate the testicles when worn during masturbation, and the clitoris when worn during sex with someone who has a vagina.
8Satisfyer Pro 2
If your partner has a vagina and loves the feeling of oral sex, this toy from Satisfyer is sure to — you guessed it — satisfy. It uses something called "pressure wave stimulation" to mimic the suction-like feeling of oral... and it's all but guaranteed to blow your partner's mind.
9. LELO Lily 2
This pocket-sized massager from LELO not only has eight vibration patterns, but also has a sexy secret: it's actually infused with a signature fragrance that's designed to make it even more pleasurable to your senses during use.
10Unbound Gem
11JimmyJane Iconic Rabbit 2
The "rabbit" is one of the most well-known styles of vibrators, and this sleek, modern-looking iteration from JimmyJane definitely gets the job done. In addition to vibrating, the shaft of this toy also rotates — meaning your partner will experience even more stimulation when they use it.
12Sweet Vibrations The Perfect Match
Another great rabbit vibrator to get for your partner? This super soft, flexible, silicone vibe from Sweet Vibrations — it has ten massage settings to choose from, and feels equally good inside and out of your body. (Don't forget to make a cheesy joke about your partner being your 'perfect match' when you give it to them.)
13We-Vibe Sync
If you're in the market for something that's equally easy to use during masturbation and during partnered sex, the We-Vibe Sync makes a great solo and couples toy. It can be inserted into a vagina and worn during intercourse, and either you or your partner can control its vibrations via remote control or app.
So what are you waiting for? Before the holidays are over, start shopping and fill your partner's stocking with as many sex toys as you can reasonably afford!