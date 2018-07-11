To say that sex toys have made our lives better, would be an understatement. Although once something that was associated with solo play, sex toys that are made for couples are a huge business in an already gigantic business, with the sex toy industry expected to exceed $29 billion within the next two years. As the shame surrounding masturbation continues to fade and society evolves, becoming increasingly more open-minded toward sex toy use, sex toys are as mainstream as ever. And, in regards to couples sex toys, it was only a matter of time before the partner without a sex toy would realize the endless benefits of sharing toys in the bedroom. There are no downsides to having sex toys are a major part of your sex life.

"Sex toys are the key to helping you and your partner express yourself sexually," Stacy Rybchin, founder and CEO of sexual health and wellness service, My Secret Soiree. "So allow yourself to explore what feels good and experiment with new types of sensation."

While couples sex toys do run the gamut when it comes to prices, for the most part, they can be fairly expensive. But just because something has a hefty price tag, doesn't mean it can deliver. Here are nine sex toys, for under $100, that actually do deliver.

1 We-Vibe Unite Babeland We-Vibe Unite $99 We-Vibe Buy Now From the company that started the couples sex toy that can be controlled from anywhere in the world, we have We-Vibe Unite. Although this particular toy doesn't have the app option, it can be worn during intercourse, intensifying sensations and bringing the much-needed clitoral stimulation to a whole new level.

2 Vibease Vibease Vibease $89 Vibease Buy Now Vibease isn't just great to use with your partner, but alone, too. While the remote lets your partner control Vibease from anywhere in the world, during solo play, you can sync the vibrations to audiobooks, making it ideal for those who love to get off while listening to some hot dirty talk.

3 Fin Dame Products Fin $75 Dame Products Buy Now I love Fin. I love it so much that when mine decided it was time to die, after so much use, I came as close to tears as I've ever had over a vibrator-related disappointment. Fin is perfect for clitoral stimulation during intercourse and equally perfect for masturbation.

5 Broad City Peg Like a Queen Strap On Babeland Broad City Peg Like a Queen Strap On $90 Babeland Buy Now Whether it's used for pegging a male partner or adding some fun with a female partner, Peg Like A Queen from Babeland's Broad City collection is a gentle foray into each sexual act. The dildo is removable for easy cleaning and it says "Peg Like a Queen" across the back of the underwear, because that's what you want to hear, in Ilana's voice, in the back of your mind as you get to it.

7 BARE Cowhide Flogger Babeland BARE Cowhide Flogger $90 Babeland Buy Now For couples who are either new to kink or have been around the block a few times, this cowhide flogger is definitely worth the investment. Whether you're into being tickled and teased, or want a bit of an impact, this flogger offers both options with its 24 leather tails.

8 Lock-n-Play Remote Panty Vibe Babeland Lock-n-Play Remote Panty Vibe $78 Babeland Buy Now Because you can never have too much vibration going on in your undies, this panty vibe with a remote control — that can be used from up to 33 feet away — makes for some fantastic foreplay (over dinner, perhaps?), before getting down to business. Who doesn't want to be teased while out and about with their partner? It's like having a little secret and those are great.