When I wrap up a long, stressful day of work, nothing soothes my soul like DunkAroos, an episode of Rugrats, and finishing up the new hat I've been bedazzling. Oh... oh no — I'm sorry. That was my life in the '90s. In today's culture of technology advancing at warped speed and youngsters who are getting tougher to please, the list of things people miss from the '90s keeps growing. It was a simpler time, a slower time, when we didn't need fancy gadgets to impress us, unless you consider Game Boy a fancy gadget. We wanted tasty after-school snacks, Nickelodeon marathons, and maybe the latest Super Soaker to come out. Not asking too much, right?
It seems like just yesterday we were singing along to the Hanson Brothers and trying to sneak Bubble Yum into school even though chewing gum wasn't allowed. The last few decades — yes, it's been that long — flew by in the blink of an eye, which is perhaps why we still feel like computer data should be stored on floppy disks and Y2K is still an imminent threat. Alas, times have changed. That won't stop us from reminiscing about these 19 things we miss about the '90s, though.
1Comfortable Fashion
Listen, I'm not here to argue about the inconvenience of tube tops. Let's talk about baggy tie-dye shirts and skorts.
2Being A Kid
Homework was our only responsibility. Pop quizzes were all we stressed about. Getting back home before the street lights came on was our main concern. Those were the days.
3Not Having Smartphones
In the '90s, all the stupid stuff you did lived on only in the minds and memories of the people who were witnesses. These days, it ends up on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and group texts.
4Cameras
Does anybody still use disposable cameras? No? ... Me either. I was just checking. But, IDK, I kind of miss that sound they would make when you would turn the little dial so you could take the next picture.
5Basketball
Let's all be honest about what we're really talking about here: Space Jam.
6Optimism
*Sigh* Like it or not, we are (understandably) salty about this these days.
7Pop-Up Videos
Parents just didn't understand this. It was entertaining AND educational.
9After-School Fun
Think about it. Was there any better feeling than that of coming home, tossing your heavy backpack aside, digging into a hot plate of Pizza Rolls and a refreshing glass of cherry Kool-Aid, and kicking back with some Boy Meets World? Nope!
10The Jams
Music just isn't the same anymore! I miss listening to my scratched Spice Girls CD and following along with the lyrics printed on the inside.
11The Alone Time
These days, you are never truly alone. People know they can access you 24/7, and that constant availability drives some of us crazy. In the '90s, it was still possible to be really and truly alone.
12Blockbuster
Friday night rituals included heading to your local Blockbuster to rent a few movies — and, if Mom was in a good mood, a pack of Fun Dip.
13Video Games
Today's video games look far too real — scary, considering the violence in some of them. But back in the days of Duck Hunt and Mario Kart, it was all about good, clean fun.
14A Lower Level Of Stress
The digital age comes with this incredibly heightened sense of caution and paranoia, and I'm fairly certain the government is spying on me through my phone.
15Pogs
Why were these fun? How? They were so incredibly pointless. Don't care. Still love them.
16Halloween
Holidays in general were so much better in the '90s. We actually celebrated. Like, we went all out. We decorated the house and decorated at school and costume selection was of utmost important and food and candy were life. And then we grew up. (It's a trap.)
17Quality Television Programming
I don't know what happened, but today's TV kids look like they're in their 20s. Children grow up entirely too fast, and it's all too evident on TV. What happened to Mister Rogers?!
18No Caller ID
Is it your grandma? Is it your principal? Who knows?
19Spending Real Time Together
We have too many ways to entertain ourselves without ever needing to look up from our phones. Remember that thing we used to do in the '90s where we would talk to each other?