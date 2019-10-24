4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Adopt A Dog This Dogtober

If you've been wanting a dog for a while now, don't be surprised if you feel a little extra push to go to the shelter, and finally find your new pet. According to astrology, there are lots of planetary changes going on right now that may inspire certain zodiac signs to adopt a dog this fall. So if you've already weighed the pros and cons, and made room in your life, now really may be the best time.

"There is no doubt that the current astrological planetary weather creates the perfect season for the first quadrant of the zodiac — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — to want to run out and adopt a new dog," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. And it becomes even more obvious when looking at the ruling planets for these signs, and taking into consideration their full astrological charts.

To get a bit technical, "the 6th house of your birth chart rules all domestic pets and small animals," Barretta says. "There are many transits that can indicate great timing to select your pet and there are also a few things to look out for when considering a new fur baby."

For example, "the New Moon transiting your 6th house is [...] good for introducing a new dog into your life," she says. "All in all, your focus should be on your 6th house, its ruling planet, and any planets transiting that house." With that in mind, read on below for the four zodiac signs most likely to adopt a dog this October.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is a naturally impulsive sign that may find themselves making big life changes at any time of year, but there are a few things going on in the sky that may mean they have big changes coming this month, in particular. "Mercury, the ruler of your 6th house, the house that rules domestic pets, has been slowing down before turning retrograde," Barretta says, "so chances are you are revisiting the idea of doggie adoption." Aries will, however, want to pause and make sure they're good financially before making such a big decision. As Barretta says, "Mercury will be turning retrograde in Scorpio, your 8th house of investments, so make sure you consider the expense of owning a dog such as food, vet bills, and doggie daycare if needed." They may even want to be a bit choosy when it comes to which breed they adopt, and perhaps stick with one they grew up with, Barretta says, as well as going for a smaller to mid-sized dog. "For the dog, the retrograde indicates relocating to a new home," she says. "A win win for the both of you."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) "Taurus is a loyal sign so naturally they vibe to anyone, including pets, that are also loyal," Barretta says. "You are definitely in the mood to get your loyalty fix by adopting a homeless dog." According to Barretta, Libra, the ruler of the 6th house of pets and Venus, Taurus' ruling planet and the 6th house ruler, is transitioning through their 7th house of friendships until November 22nd, when it will roll into their 8th house of investments. All of that means "adopting a dog now while under these aspects pretty much ensures that you will also be getting a very loyal and protective friend." Taurus will, however, want to keep the Mercury retrograde in mind when choosing their new pet, while trying to stick with a breed they once owned or a very similar breed. "Read all adoption papers carefully before signing," she says, "and it is a good idea to get your dog chipped during the Mercury retrograde in case [they ever get] lost, the chip [will help] in getting your pet returned."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Gemini, "this fall has all of the markings for you to adopt a dog," Barretta says. "You may have kicked the idea around in the past but now Mercury, your ruling planet, will be retrograde in Scorpio, your 6th house of pets, from October 31st to November 20th," meaning it's the perfect time to go for it. "You’ll most likely make a few return trips to the dog shelter before deciding on just the right dog to adopt," she says. That doesn't necessarily mean it isn't the right time, but that Gemini will want to make sure they're making a good choice, and really understanding the big life change that'll come with it. "Pluto, the planet that rules your 6th house along with Mars, the co-ruler, form a bit of a hard aspect," she says. "Pluto now transiting through Capricorn, your 8th house of investments, and Mars now transiting through Libra, your 5th house of recreation and enjoyment, just caution you to keep in mind that with all the fun of owning a pet there also comes the responsibility."