I'll kick off this list with an arguably obvious choice, but if you haven't seen this real-life crime doc yet, you should absolutely believe the hype — because Making A Murderer makes for some compelling viewing.

This ten-episode Netflix original series tells the story of Steve Avery, a man who was charged with murder just two years after completing an eighteen-year prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. The documentary was filmed over an entire decade, and takes viewers into the depths of Avery's original criminal conviction and his trial for the murder of Teresa Halbach. A second series, titled Making A Murderer Part 2, was also released last October, but it's probably best to start this story from the very beginning.