Whether you work out at home or in the gym, basic cardio and weightlifting tend to be the staples in most people's fitness routines, with the occasional spin class, yoga class, or nature walk thrown into the mix. However, there always seems to be new, inventive fitness trends that rise in popularity, and that eventually become The Thing everyone wants to try. The fitness trends that are going to be huge in 2019 might surprise you, but may also give you ideas on how to keep your workouts feeling fresh — with some classics thrown in there for good measure.

Data collected by the company ClassPass revealed that strength/resistance training — aka, training that utilizes weightlifting — was the top workout that ClassPass members chose in 2018. What's more, treadmill classes (yes, that's a thing) were found to be a the fastest growing fitness trend across the U.S. Cycling and yoga, as well as barre and Pilates classes, were also among the most popular workouts in some U.S. cities this past year, according to ClassPass.

So, what workouts will rule in 2019? From group classes to swimming, here are the seven fitness trends that are projected to be everywhere this year, according to research from fitness companies.

1 Shorter Class Times And Workouts Flashon Studio/Shutterstock According to Shari Castelli, the Director of Empowerment Funding and Expansion at ClassPass, shorter classes and workouts are in higher demand — especially for those with busy schedules. “ClassPass found that 33 percent more people signed up for classes 44 minutes or less in 2018 than they did in 2017. People are busier than ever, and studios are catering to that more and more,” Castelli tells Bustle, adding that, “9 percent class schedules under 44 minutes were added to ClassPass last year.”

2 Group Classes Tom Dulat/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Group fitness classes in general seem to be on the rise in 2019. “Following the rise of boutique fitness, we believe that group fitness classes will continue to increase in popularity as more and more consumers discover the motivational appeal of working out as a community,” Amaya Weddle, Ph. D., the Director of Product Marketing and Research at MINDBODY, says. “Our research from earlier in 2018 shows that 27 percent of U.S. adults participate in group fitness once a week or more.” NBC News reported in 2017 that research has shown working out in a group setting actually has health benefits. Studies have found that group classes may help you feel more motivated and supported during your sweat sesh. And, it can help you stick to your workout routine or take it to the next level.

3 Treadmill Classes Are Especially Popular Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images Treadmill classes may have earned the title of the fastest growing fitness trend in 2018 according to Classpass, but Castelli says that they are projected to become even more sought-after in 2019. “As studio fitness continues to rise year after year, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing more classes incorporating treadmills,” she says. “Running has always been a popular form of exercise and combining that with the same team atmosphere, awesome playlists and motivating instructors we love in cycling and high intensity interval training (HIIT) classes, has made running inside more appealing than ever.”

4 Swimming Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images It may be the middle of winter, but swimming is a predicted fitness trend for 2019, according to MINDBODY. Weddle says that, “For individual fitness activities, swimming seems to have universal appeal for all age groups.” As TIME reported, swimming is easier on your joints, back, and your body in general — making it a great option for someone looking for the health benefits of exercise, without the added pressure (and possible injury) other forms of cardio can cause.

5 Fitness Apps Fitplan Considering that fitness apps are super accessible — and can be completed at home, outside, or even while traveling — it’s no wonder that they will continue to grow in popularity. “Fitness technologies and apps such as the Fitplan app will be huge in 2019, and will only continue to grow,” Amanda Cerny, a fitness expert who recently launched the ‘Cerny Fit’ plan on the Fitplan app, tells Bustle. “People love the idea of being able to access valuable information from their devices, from the convenience of their own home, as people can see success with social and technology friendly programs that are easy and fun to use.”

6 Kickboxing And HIIT Workouts Artem Varnitsin/Shutterstock “Our data [at MINDBODY] shows that kickboxing, HIIT, and CrossFit classes are receiving a lot of interest among Gen Zers and Millennials,” says Weddle. However, you can still partake in these trends at home if you don’t live near a gym offering them as classes. People have found both kickboxing and HIIT workouts are great coping skills that can boost your mood and self-esteem.