"Well, I live in Canada, and there's been a lot of controversy surrounding Pride both last year and this year. Pride has become very corporate, as well as a way for politicians to profit off of work that marginalized groups have been putting in for decades longer than said politicians have been Pride-friendly. I'm still not sure if I'm going to march this year, partially because of all that, partially because I'm bisexual and have never felt completely welcome at Pride (or in the straight community, if there is such a thing), partially because I think the Canadian Pride's reaction to the BLM protests at pride last year have been less than ideal. So it's complicated.

I am of course very proud of my sexuality, especially since it took me many years to get to that point, but I'm also loud and proud year round and feel odd about going out of my way to be something I already am for just one day (or month or whatever). All that said, I still think pride is extremely important and I fully respect people's choice to either go or not go to Pride events. I think a case can be made for either decision (personally I'm clearly still very much on the fence). If I do go, it will be with my partner and friends and I will be high as a kite and covered in glitter and rainbows.

I present as very cismale, but I've actually always felt much more femme than masc. The tricky part is, I like having a beard and I have a short/stocky frame so no matter how I choose to present myself I feel like people will always see me in a masculine light (even though the real me couldn't be further from that). So my relationship with the way in which I present my gender to the world is currently too complicated for me to be specifically proud of it.

My sexuality on the other hand, took me nearly two decades of both straight and queer people telling me I was greedy, lying, in a phase, etc. etc. etc., before I was finally able to really own who I am. I use the term bisexual because it's widely known so it's an easy answer (and because pansexual sounds pretentious, even though it obviously isn't) but really my sexuality can more accurately be described like so. I like people.

Doesn't matter the shape, size, creed, etc., and it especially doesn't matter what bits they're packing. If I'm into them in a romantic/sexual way, I would very much like those bits in my face from time to time (if they're also into said arrangement obviously). I am very proud of my bisexuality/queerness."