According to Lovehoney's Sex Toy Census 2017, the sex toy retailer shipped five million sex toys around the world in 2016. That's a pretty impressive amount for just one retailer. But with numbers like that it's easy to understand how sex toys have become a $15 billion a year industry globally and with new innovation constantly being introduced to consumers, that dollar amount is just going to grow and grow. Basically, there's no stopping the sex toy industry and, more importantly, there's a toy for everyone. Literally. No matter what you're into, there's a toy for you. It's a guarantee.

It's here, in this industry that aims to please everyone, that lipstick vibrators where born, because of course. They're fun, they're kitschy, they're portable, and just like most mini bullet vibes out there, even the ones not shaped like lipstick, they totally deliver. But while lipstick vibrators are all these things, their biggest selling point is just how inconspicuous they are.

While there's no shame in owning vibrators, using sex toys, or masturbating, having something that's your little secret can be a lot of fun. Because that's the case, here are seven lipstick vibrators you'll want in your purse ASAP.

1 Iroha Stick Vibe Amazon Iroha Stick Vibe $22 AmazonBuy Now Despite its small size, this fantastic little lipstick vibrator packs quite a punch. Sure, it has multiple speeds, which is great. But where it really delivers is in the fact that you can get a whole five hours of use from just one battery. Between its sleek look and its five hours of satisfaction, the Iroha Stick Vibe is the perfect travel companion.

4 Blush Rose Lipstick Vibe Amazon Blush Rose Lipstick Vibe $13 AmazonBuy Now This one by Blush literally knocks it out of the park in lipstick look-a-like status. While all these vibrators are aesthetically pleasing, it's this one that looks exactly like a tube of lipstick. So if you can't imagine leaving home without a vibrator and you're self-conscious about being found out, this one is definitely your best option. But never forget: there's no shame in masturbation, so don't let yourself get too self-conscious about it.

5 LELO Mia 2 LELO Mia 2 $84.90 LELOBuy Now Similar to Womanizer, when it comes to vibrators, LELO doesn't mess around. You know you're paying more than you might want to for a vibrator, but you also know you're getting a product that will not disappoint. So slick, so awesome, with a look that puts it right at home with a pile of cosmetics, LELO Mia 2 exists to make our lives better.