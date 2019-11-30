Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and what better way to stay ahead of the game than to have all the tips and tricks right at your fingertips? It can be difficult to keep up with the overwhelming number of deals that are going to float around online this Dec. 2. So, if you really want to get organized and beat the crowds, you might want to take notes on these hacks for shopping on your phone come Cyber Monday.

Even if you're a self-proclaimed Cyber Monday pro, you can always find ways to make your shopping experience better and more affordable. And while your laptop might be your go-to companion for online shopping, there are several ways your phone can be the better choice this Cyber Monday. With everything turning to social media, your phone is one of the best tools for quick and easy access to all the best Cyber Monday deals. While you may already know about hacks like subscribing to brand emails and setting up Google Alerts for items, there are still a few more tricks you can use to make sure you're saving as much as you can on Cyber Monday.

Here are eight hacks to use on Cyber Monday if you're shopping on your phone:

1. Follow Your Favorite Brands On Social Media If you already know which of your favorite stores you want to keep on your watchlist, you can follow their Twitter and Instagram accounts so you can stay in-the-know about upcoming deals they might be having for Cyber Monday. Some brands like to put their deals up on social media to let their consumers know what to look out for. This way, you'll have the best deals all on your timeline.

2. Download Honey If you want "the best of Cyber week and the holidays in one app," the app Honey is the way to go. Honey saves you money by searching for coupons on shopping sites you go on, without you even having to do anything. All you have to do is put your favorite things that you want to buy into your cart, and Honey does the rest, finding all the coupons that are applicable to it. So on top of the great Cyber Monday deals that will already be available, Honey just might find you some more.

3. Make Accounts Before Cyber Monday Sometimes, certain brands offer better and earlier deals for consumers with memberships or accounts. If you know a brand you want to shop on Cyber Monday does this, you can download the store's app right on your phone so you can make an account beforehand. This way, not only will you have access to any deals before the day, but you'll also be able to narrow down your shopping so you don't get distracted by other ads online.

4. Set Alarms Sometimes serious shopping calls for serious measures. Oftentimes, Cyber Monday deals will start at ridiculous times of the day. But the reality is that a lot of people are waking up for these times, regardless of if they're super early or super late. If you're determined to get the best deals first, one way you can make sure this happens is to use your phone to set alarms with labels of what sales to check. When your alarm goes off for you to "Check FashionNova," for example, you'll know exactly where to go and when, without skipping a beat (or a sale).

5. Download Flipp Flipp is another great app you can use year-round, but especially on Cyber Monday. The app compares prices from your favorite retailers, and then saves you up to 50% on your weekly shopping. It has a powerful search engine that not only allows you to search for items, but also lets you scan QR codes of items to try and find cheaper versions elsewhere. If you use the power of Flipp alongside the power of Cyber Monday deals, you're in for the greatest savings ever.

6. Install A VPN While Cyber Monday is an exciting time for shoppers, it's also an exciting time for hackers. In order to make sure you're staying safe while shopping on your phone — especially in places where you're using public WiFi — it's a good idea to download a virtual private network, or a VPN. A VPN is a method to ensure your connection is secured, so that if you're ever online shopping in public, you don't have to worry about nearby hackers getting your credit card information.

7. Set Up Apple Pay SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Because Cyber Monday is usually just one day (though some sales extend into the week), there are a lot of sales to get through in a limited amount of time. And if you really want to be a pro Cyber Monday shopper, you need time on your side. One thing that can really eat up time and take away from you finding other deals is putting in your credit or debit card information at checkout. Save time by making sure you set up Apple Pay before Cyber Monday, so all you have to do is click and pay, and get back to shopping.