9 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts To Get A Partner Who Says They Don't Want Anything

There's nothing more aggravating than that partner who, when you ask them what they want for the holidays, tells you, "I don't want anything." As if shopping for people isn't difficult enough as it is, it gets exponentially even harder when someone says they don't want anything because they don't need anything. But while that may be true, the holidays are a time of giving and it's hard to just throw your arms up in the air and say, "Fine! I won't get you anything!"

For over 30 years my mother has been married to a man, my father, who every year says he doesn't want anything. So every year, without fail, she buys him socks. My father has more socks than any human alive, because she also gives him socks for his birthday, their anniversary, and even Easter.

But while socks are great and we can all use socks, just because your partner says they don't want anything doesn't mean you have to listen — especially if your love language is receiving gifts, because it means you like to give gifts, too. It's just how you show and interpret love.

So what do you get that partner who says they don't want anything? These nine last-minute gifts are a great place to start.

2 A Gift Card Gift Card Barnes & Noble Buy on Barnes & Noble Sure, it might not be the most romantic gift to give but, hey, your partner said they didn't want anything, so what else were you supposed to do? At least with a gift card to Barnes & Noble, or even a Visa gift card, will give them the chance to buy something when they decide they actually do need something.

3 Neck Pillow Travel Neck Pillow $26.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon I know, I know... a neck pillow. But this is something that can used in places that aren't just on a plane. Even sitting on the couch, a neck pillow can come in handy. It also shows your partner that you love them enough to want them to always have a cozy place to rest their tired head.

5 Affirmators Affirmators $12.71 Amazon Buy on Amazon We all need a little boost after a bad day, a bad week, a bad, well, year. That's where Affirmators come in to save the day. Fifty cards for your partner to pull from that will give them a little shot of encouragement.

6 Make Them Dinner Mastering the Art of French Cooking $25.78 Amazon Buy on Amazon If there's one thing everyone can agree on as being the perfect gift that could also be an un-gift for those who don't want anything, it's food. While you could take your partner out to dinner, if you want to keep it nice and low key, make them dinner instead. You can stick to something simple or really make a to-do about it by pulling something from one of Julia Child's cookbooks. Follow dinner up with sex, and you've given your partner the ideal gift... even if they didn't want a gift.

7 A Membership To A Sex Club NSFW Membership $39 NSFW Buy at NSFW While there are sex clubs all over the country, if you live in the New York City area, NSFW is your best bet. A monthly membership for a couple is only $39 or you can get a yearly membership for $390, with 15 percent off. You don't have to partake if you don't want to, you can just watch and learn... and get inspired for what you might want to do when you get home.

8 A Portable Phone Charger Anker PowerCore Portable Phone Charger $39.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon Again, not a romantic gift, but a gift everyone can use — even your partner who doesn't want anything. In a world where we are constantly glued to our phones, everyone, and I mean everyone, can use a portable phone charger.