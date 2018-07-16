You probably already know that Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts at 3 p.m. ET on July 16, and you're probably looking to score some deals. The annual sale for Prime members includes everything from electronics and fashion to food and, yes, books. There are a few Prime Day bookish deals you'll want to keep your eye on, included super discounted Kindle Unlimited and Audible subscriptions. But if you're looking to save some cash on individual books, you're in luck. With the code PRIMEBOOKS18 you can take $5 off of any $20 book order you make on the site during Prime Day, which will last for 36 hours. The code will work on any physical book that is sold on the website, so there has never been a better time to take out that pages-long TBR list you've been carefully curating and click "Add to Cart" to your heart's content.

Whether you're looking to finally buy some old favorites that haven't made their way into your home library just yet, or you're hoping to catch up on some popular 2018 book releases before the year is over, you'll be able to find whatever is calling out to your book-loving heart among the literal millions of books on the site. Need some suggestions? If you've had your eye on some special coffee table books — like 200 Women Who Will Change The Way You See The World or Pete Souza's Obama: An Intimate Portrait — for quite some time (but just couldn't bring yourself to spend the hefty full price) you can finally feel good about adding them to your must-buy list.

200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World, $32.76, Amazon

If you're looking for 2018's biggest YA fantasy books, or the year's most talked-about fiction or even some gripping memoirs that will keep you captivated wherever you'll be spending the rest of your precious summer months, now's the time to make them part of your home shelves. And even though you might not want to think about it, the holidays are only a mere five and a half months away, so don't be ashamed to start doing some discounted shopping for all of your bibliophile friends and family early. You'll be ahead of the game, and they'll be thrilled to receive that Harry Potter special edition, gorgeously illustrated art tome, or that must-read book that is sure to hit every single end of the year best list come December. Now go forth and book shop!