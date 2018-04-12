In the early morning of April 12 — just two days after her boyfriend/father of her child was allegedly caught cheating — Khloé Kardashian had a baby girl, and fans are wondering if Kardashian and Thompson are still together.

Considering that the new mom has barely had any time to process — much less confront — Thompson about the rumors of infidelity, it's probably safe to assume that they are. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's reps and Thompson's agent for comment on the rumors and videos, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The first reason fans could assume that the couple is still together is the fact that nothing has been confirmed. Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have publicly commented on the recently released videos — the first from the Daily Mail, the second via TMZ — that seemingly show Thompson getting intimate with more than one different woman.

Both videos are relatively grainy, and were taken at angles that make it difficult to identify Thompson for sure. But even if Thompson ends up admitting to being the man seen in the footage, it's still tough to see exactly what's going on between him and the women.

Granted, it doesn't look great — and it certainly isn't becoming of a man with a nine-months-pregnant girlfriend — but, until we hear otherwise, the allegations against Thompson are just that: allegations.

Another reason the couple might still be together? It's barely even been two days since the rumors first surfaced, and they likely haven't had time to discuss the drama face-to-face.

It's unclear where Thompson was at the time the videos dropped on April 10. However, his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were playing against the New York Knicks in New York City on April 9, and were back in Cleveland to play the Knicks again on April 11.

Up until recently, the Cavs would immediately hop on a plane after the conclusion of an away game, according to ESPN.com. But now, in order for the team to properly recover, they stay overnight before traveling to the next city on their schedule. Because of this — in addition to the fact that the Cavs had a home game on April 11 — one might assume that Thompson was in Ohio and some point on April 10.

Kardashian has been in Cleveland getting ready to give birth since March 15, according to Us Weekly, and Radar Online reported that she was admitted to a local hospital on April 9 before going into labor. ET claims that Thompson was, in fact, by Kardashian's side for the birth of their child in the early morning hours of April 12 — but between Thompson's schedule and preparing for their new baby, the couple may have decided to table the conversation about the cheating allegations until after Kardashian gave birth.

