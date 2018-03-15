Right on the cusp of celebrating the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time and all of its wonder, director Ava DuVernay is gearing up to helm her next fantasy smash. On Thursday, March 15, Variety reported DuVernay is directing the DC Extended Universe's New Gods, the film adaptation of the franchise's comic book hit. And fans on Twitter could not be more excited.

At this point, no one should be questioning what the filmmaker can do, because each time DuVernay is presented with a new opportunity she totally delivers. The Compton native doesn't have a film school background, and she didn't pick up a camera until the age of 32. But with her love for films and a unique eye in tow, she's been able to make some of the most talked about, and critically acclaimed projects in recent years. From the 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. biopic Selma to her award-winning Netflix documentary 13th, and, now, even to Disney's A Wrinkle In Time, the filmmaker has curated some pretty amazing film experiences, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what else she has coming down the pipeline.

DuVernay's newest project makes her the second woman after DC'sWonder Woman's Patty Jenkins, and first black woman to helm a film of a major superhero franchise. And seriously, go ahead a break out those champagne flukes now, because it's time to celebrate DuVernay breaking so many glass ceilings.

