Being heckled can distract any athlete. But at an Eastern Conference Semifinals game between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto on Tuesday night, Tristan Thompson was heckled by people shouting "Khloé." Those who chanted Khloé Kardashian's name were Raptors fans who wanted to distract Thompson. It's not clear to fans just what the status of Thompson and Kardashian's relationship is after multiple reports came out claiming he cheated on her, but it's not hard to see why people rooting for the opposing team would want to distract Thompson by reminding him of the reported drama between him and the mother of his second child.

As Uproxx pointed out in a Twitter video, a lot of people joined in the "Khloé" chant on Tuesday. In the video seen here, the chant can clearly be heard, even amid the sportscasters' announcements. As TMZ points out, the heckling started when Thompson was shooting free throws, but it wasn't enough to distract him. Thompson made all four of his free throw shots, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on to win the basketball game. The Raptors fans tried their best, but Thompson pulled through for his team.

The cheating scandal involves reports that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter. In April, TMZ shared a video that purported to show Thompson with two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October. The Daily Mail also reported that Thompson kissed a woman who wasn't Kardashian while in New York City last month.

Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, on April 12. The delivery was in Cleveland, and Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's friend Malika Haqq, and Thompson were reported to have been there for the delivery.

Since the reports about Thompson's alleged infidelity started, the Kardashian-Jenner family has, for the most part, stayed silent about the reports. Kim, though, hinted at her feelings about the situation during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the Monday, April 30, episode, Kim said, "Poor Khloé," referring to the cheating reports. Kim told DeGeneres,

"We really were rooting for Khloé — and we still are. She's so strong, and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother, if there's a baby involved, I'm not going to talk — I'm going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I'm going to try not to say anything so negative, 'cause one day True is going to see this and, you know, it's so messed up."

Kim didn't disparage Thompson, though she did call the rumors a "really sad situation all over." It sounds like she could say more, but she's choosing to stay quiet for True's sake. After all, whatever happens between Kardashian and Thompson, they'll both always be True's parents. It doesn't sound like Kim is on good terms with Thompson, though — they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is still in Cleveland with True, according to TMZ. Based on the updates Kardashian has shared since giving birth, it sounds like she's super happy being a mom. She shared a sweet photo of a lot of celebratory balloons on Instagram, writing in the caption that she's "overwhelmed with LOVE" for her daughter.

While fans may not know the state of Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, it sounds like she's taking the high road and not addressing the reports. And Thompson, for his part, isn't letting things get to him, even when people try to use it to affect his career.