Here are the questions I am most often asked as a beauty editor, in no particular order:

What are the best natural beauty brands? (My thoughts.)

Can you recommend a foundation that doesn't look like foundation? (No, but I like tinted moisturizers for light coverage!)

What's your favorite mascara? (These, so far.)

How do I pull off red lipstick? (Try a bunch of different shades and use lip liner!)

Why can't I wash my hair every day? (You can, if you wanna!)

Is CBD a hoax? (I like it, but the research is still in progress.)

Do I really need to drink collagen? (In pill form, it has maybe worked for me.)

Have you tried the $400 Dyson blow dryer? (Yes! It really does dry your hair!)

The range of questions on this list leads me to one conclusion: The world of beauty is massive and can be confusing, and we all just want some really good advice about what actually works.

That's why Bustle's first beauty-centric issue isn't just about runway trends we saw during fashion month, though we did tap celebrity makeup artist Matin and Pose star Mj Rodriguez to show you how to execute the best spring makeup ideas. It's also packed with solid, go-to beauty advice from a range of experts included in our latest Bustle's Must Follow List who don't look anything like the cosmetics authorities of old.

For the latest iteration of Bustle's Most Wanted, all of the editors on Bustle's beauty team recommended products that helped them get over some of their biggest beauty hurdles — from Kayla Greaves' favorite edge control cream to the base coat Sara Tan swears by for at-home manis and everything in between.

With all this advice, hopefully we'll all feel a little less lost — and a little more motivated.

In this issue, we spoke to Issa Rae about her successful television career and how she's coming to terms with being considered a beauty icon after years of feeling like she wasn't the "right" type of pretty. We also talked with celebrity hairstylist and OUAI founder Jen Atkin, who offers us a peek into what her life was like when she was 28 and the advice she wishes she could go back and give herself. Model and activist Jillian Mercado shares with us how she changed her idea of what's beautiful, and Drybar founder Alli Webb recommends a book that helped get her through a difficult time in life. For more inspiration, we asked 21 women to share their beauty routines with us — and to reveal how much they spend on skin care each month. And don't miss the tour of makeup artist Nam Vo's incredible apartment, which features a beauty closet that takes up an entire wall.

We've even got advice from across the pond: Within Advice Haul, Bustle UK debuts its first ever mini issue, The Great British Beauty Issue, featuring nine people from around the country who are redefining what beauty looks like in Britain. Bustle UK editors and British influencers also created their list of Most Wanted products, including plenty of excellent beauty buys you can also snag in the U.S.

So go on, grab that liquid liner that's been staring you down from your vanity, begging to be used for the first time! Follow some beauty influencers who make you feel inspired, not inadequate! With all this advice, hopefully we'll all feel a little less lost — and a little more motivated.