Caelynn & Dean's Reunion On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Had Twitter Feeling Super Awkward For Connor
Dean and his upper lip are ready to give love another try on Bachelor in Paradise. The van-dwelling contestant returned to the beach to ask Caelynn to leave with him. While viewers don't know for sure what she will say, Dean and Caelynn's reunion on Bachelor in Paradise had people feeling real bad for Connor. Actually, the more accurate emotion that Bachelor Nation is feeling is downright awkward since Caelynn's strong connection to Dean isn't really being kept a secret from her new man. Dating rumors have been swirling around Caelynn and Dean before this BiP season started, so it feels safe to assume that Caelynn will leave with Dean. But that doesn't mean that Twitter isn't loving watching it all go down on television — even if it means waiting another week to see Caelynn's decision.
After leaving Paradise because he didn't think he wanted to be in a committed relationship, Dean returned on the show's Sept. 3 episode to ask Caelynn to leave with him. Caelynn hit it off instantly with Connor, but as people like Tayshia, Demi, and Sydney pointed out — in front of Connor no less — her relationship with Dean was particularly meaningful. So now Caelynn must decide whether to play it safe and easy with Connor or join Dean outside of Paradise. And while viewers won't know for certain until Week 6, the pity party for Connor has already begun on Twitter.
Connor Had To Hear Everything
The Awkwardness Was Too Much
Memes from The Office were the only thing that could accurately show off how awkward this moment was.
Seriously, Connor Was *Right* There
Connor Wanted To Hear The Scoop
Dean Couldn't Drive His Van Back To 'Paradise' Fast Enough
When Shaving Is A Romantic Gesture
Caelynn's Considering Van Life
The *Real* Reason Dean Left
Caelynn's Really Not That Torn
The woman trying kombucha on TikTok accurately displays Caelynn's decision-making process when it comes to Dean.
Van Life Never Looked So Sweet
Based on their Instagram posts, Dean and Caelynn are probably living that van life together right now.
But Why Did Dean Rent A Car?
Most people are wondering whether Caelynn will accept Dean's offer, but not-Gerard Butler Chris Bukowski is asking the hard-hitting questions. Cause, seriously, why did Dean have to rent a car to drive to the Grand Canyon to contemplate his life with Caelynn when he lives in a van?
Viewers will have to wait and see if Caelynn and Dean will drive off into the sunset together. But thanks to Tayshia, Demi, and Sydney, Connor should be prepared for that possibility.