Some positive news for Bachelor Nation: Cassie Randolph said Colton Underwood’s COVID-19 condition is “a little bit better.” Through various videos shared on her Instagram Story on Friday, Cassie said her Bachelor beau is “feeling a little bit better,” but still dealing with some exhaustion. She also revealed that Colton is quarantined from the rest of the household on the third floor.

“Everyone in our house is still feeling the same as yesterday,” Cassie said. “Colton is feeling a little bit better — he is napping right now [on] the third story in his own little area.” Along with some tightness in his chest, Cassie said Colton still felt “tired and groggy.” She added, “[We’re] just waiting for him to get all better.”

Cassie also said she was taking care of Colton by delivering food, water, and medicine. "I then disinfect myself every time I leave him,” she wrote. “But I’m not 'hanging out' up there, per se – unfortunately." She added that her entire household is in quarantine. She said, “We quarantined the entire family together as soon as he showed symptoms, because we assumed that we were already exposed."

She then urged her followers to take social distancing seriously. “Please, please practice [social distancing],” Cassie said. “It’s the only thing that we can do.”

Colton revealed he tested positive for new coronavirus on Instagram on March 20. “I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he said in a video. Despite his relatively good health, Colton said the virus has “been kicking my ass.” He said, “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

He then implored everyone — even young, healthy people — to take the pandemic seriously and adhere to “stay at home” orders. “I’m sharing this not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home,” Colton told his followers. “Do your part. Take care of yourselves. Take care of one another.”

So far, Colton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, and Kristofer Hivju are among the celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

