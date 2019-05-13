There's a very long, ever-growing list of the internet's of-the-moment, famous, fantasy boyfriends. Chris Evans has been on that list for a while now, but it seems as if the recent release of Avengers: Endgame has renewed some fans' interest in Captain America's real-life relationship status. Well, Chris Evans' dating timeline is filled with quite a few A-list celebrities, and some of the women he's reportedly been involved with just might surprise you.

Way, way back in 2001, Evans was about to be on the brink of stardom. He'd had a few small parts in both film and TV before then, but things began to pick up for the actor following his role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie. It was around that time when he became involved in his first semi-high-profile Hollywood relationship. According to Cosmopolitan, Evans met Jessica Biel in 2001, and by December of that year, they were making their red carpet debut as a couple at the second annual My VH1 Music Awards.

Evans and Biel ended up getting pretty serious and were together for nearly five years. Alas, things came to an end between in 2006, but Evans certainly hasn't had a hard time dating — or sparking romance rumors — since they called it quits.

So, who's managed to woo Captain America over the last two decades? Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit Evans' relationship timeline, shall we? (We shall.)

2000: Unconfirmed Kate Bosworth Rumors Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before there was Biel, there was (reportedly) Bosworth. Reportedly. In 2000, Evans was *rumored* to have had a thing with Kate Bosworth after the pair met while filming The Newcomers, according to PopSugar. Neither party has ever confirmed nor denied the rumors, but Bosworth went on to marry director Michael Polish in 2013.

2001-2006: A Longterm Relationship With Jessica Biel Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Evans and Biel reportedly started dating at some point in 2001. They were an adorable red carpet fixture for the next several years, and regularly supported one another at their respective film premieres. In 2005, Biel opened up to Cosmopolitan about their relationship. In regards to whether or not they were planning on getting married, she told the outlet, "We always talk about it. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children." By June 2006, they'd decided to go their separate ways. Biel has now been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, and the couple welcomed their first son together, Silas, in 2015.

2007: The First Time Sparking Dating Rumors With Minka Kelly Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Several outlets — including E! News and People — have said in the past that Evans and Minka Kelly "first" and/or "briefly" dated in 2007. This wouldn't be the only time they were rumored to be an item, though, but let's save that for later.

2007: A Hangout With Emmy Rossum Makes Headlines Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Evans had the rumor mill turning yet again in 2007, when he was reportedly spotted getting cozy with Emmy Rossum. The pair went out to dinner together in March of that year, and an onlooker claimed to E! News at the time that they "were making out in front of everyone." Alas, Rossum's rep insisted to the outlet that the two were "just friends." The Shameless star has since been married twice, most recently to director Sam Esmail in 2017.

2008: Kristin Cavallari Shoots Down Hookup Rumors Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In October 2008, a source for the New York Post (as reported by Us Weekly) claimed that Evans and Cavallari had totally "hooked up." The former Laguna Beach star shot down those rumors real fast and told Us Weekly that she and Evans were just friends. "I've known Chris for awhile," she told the outlet at the time, "just through mutual friends. I've known him for a few years, actually." Then in 2013, Cavallari wed former football player Jay Cutler. The couple has three children together.

2012-2015: Things Are On & Off With Minka Kelly Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So, according to E! News, Evans "popped back into the picture" of Kelly's life in late 2012. The outlet claimed they stayed together until 2013 when they had an "undramatic split." Rumors that they got back together resurfaced in 2014 and 2015, per E!'s report. Despite their lengthy history together, neither Evans nor Kelly has ever spoken publicly about their relationship. Or ... their friendship? It's all very unclear, but they obviously enjoy each other's company and have for quite some time.

2016: He & Elizabeth Olsen Joke About Secretly Dating Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2016, Evans and Elizabeth Olsen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote Captain America: Civil War. The film was the second they'd appeared in together — the first was Avengers: Age of Ultron — and rumors had begun to surface that the pair were an item. When asked about the rumors by DeGeneres, Olsen joked, "Well we’ve been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years. We’re actually engaged." Evans then added, "I remember that. I remember sending you a text saying, 'Hey guess what, apparently we’re dating.'" Whether or not they *actually* dated remains unclear. They sure did have a good time laughing about it, though.

May 2016-February 2017 & November 2017-March 2018: He Dates Jenny Slate Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2016, rumors started floating around that Evans and his Gifted costar, Jenny Slate, were seeing each other off-screen. And guess what? This rumor *actually* ended up being true. In June, Evans accompanied Slate on the red carpet for the premiere of her animated film, The Secret Life of Pets. Slate confirmed their relationship status while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, telling the outlet of Evans, "It’s kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while." Sadly, the two decided to go their separate ways in February 2017 ... well, for a few months, at least. They reportedly got back together in November of that year, but by March 2018, they'd split yet again. It's too bad, too, because weren't they just the cutest?