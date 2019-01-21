Now she's cookin'. As seen in Chrissy Teigen's cooking videos with Luna, the mother-daughter duo are the absolute perfect recipe for cuteness. The Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook author documented their hunger-inducing Jan. 20 Sunday family dinner prep in a series of Instagram Stories, also sharing a couple of the clips via Twitter. So what was on their special menu for the night? The pair tackled some delicious-looking rack of lamb, which one would imagine to be quite the undertaking for 2-year-old Luna, but the tot clearly inherited her mom's culinary prowess.

And who needs an apron? Teigen's tot adorably dressed the part in a full pink princess gown and got right to work seasoning the lamb with her precious little hands. “You’re so helpful,” Teigen said in one Instagram post, also telling Luna to "rub, rub, rub," while Teigen's famous mom Pepper lovingly watched over her granddaughter.

The mother of two, who also has 8-month-old son Miles with husband John Legend, made clear she knew who was boss, making sure to get Luna's recipe approval, right down to how shakes of the soy sauce bottle to put on the raw lamb. As Teigen joked of her girl in a Twitter caption, "she’s tough but she’s fair."

In a rebuke to anyone who's ever said princesses can't get their hands dirty, Luna stuck her tiny fingers — caked with lamb seasoning, of course — right into a ramekin of salt, eliciting some minor disapproval from Teigen.

Another 15-second Twitter clip (which Teigen captioned "yes chef") shows Teigen trying to guess which ingredient her mini kitchen master needed to complete her dish. After unsuccessfully guessing cheese and pepper, the jokingly exasperated mom, just said, "Oh god." After telling her daughter she was "doing a really good job" and asking if she needed anything else, in another IG post, Luna pointed to what Teigen thought might be some sprigs of rosemary. The toddler's verdict? "No, no! Those!" she instructed her mom with a point of the finger. (Fans never found out what Luna's secret ingredient was, sadly.)

The undertaking wasn't necessarily all work and no play, however. The Lip Sync Battle host documented a couple brief cooking intermissions. Taking some time to check out that night's super blood wolf moon, a towel-clad Teigen also cuddled up with her adorable dogs.

Back in the kitchen, the dinner prep became even more of a family affair, with Legend joining in on the fun. (For his part, baby Miles was seen chilling with a bottle in his mouth, in the background of one IG post.) Not only did the "All of Me" singer toss some broccoli for the roasted veggie side, he also took over the filming duties.

"Oh worrrrrd my own knives!!" Teigen captioned a Legend-filmed video that showed her slicing through a tomato.

“Wow, what kind of knife if that?” the EGOT winner asked his wife from behind the camera, zooming in on the "Chrissy Teigen" logo emblazoned on the blade of the knife from Teigen's Target cookware line. “I recognize that name. I’m a big fan of hers.”

Their daughter also seems to be a big fan of the meal she helped her parents prepare. In a recent Build Series interview, Teigen revealed that Luna's favorite recipe from her second Cravings cookbook is the Thai Soy-Glazed Fried Ribs. (While Teigen never revealed this is what they were preparing in the video, it seems to be a pretty safe bet.)

"She can put down like seven to ten," Teigen said with a laugh, during the sit-down. "I just had to cook for a morning show, and it was shocking how many she could put down. I am very proud of her."

Luna also may be enlisted as a taste-tester soon, as Teigen revealed in October that she's working on a kids' cookbook. According to People, she shared the following at an October 2018 New York City Wine and Food Festival event: "I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they're just kids, so we're gonna do stuff that kids are going to love."

Until then, adults and kids alike will have to work up an appetite for whatever deliciousness Teigen cooks up next.