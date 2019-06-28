Chrissy Teigen has no problem expressing herself when she's passionate about something. Whether calling on Netflix to release more crime docs or sharing her thoughts on body positivity, the model and host knows how to speak the truth. Luckily, Andy Cohen tapped into the star's talent by playing a game of "Spill the TEAgen," on the June 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the game, Teigen dished on Luann de Lesseps' RHONY Bravo drama, among a variety of topics her Bravoholic self could speak on.

When asked if Teigen thought Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps was celebrating her cabaret success during the latest season or acting "self-absorbed," the Lip Sync Battle host was unexpectedly diplomatic. "She's definitely celebrating her success," Teigen responded. "But, I mean, why not both?"

The Countess-turned-Real Housewife had received flack from her fellow co-stars during the season for being self-involved with her newfound sobriety and success as a cabaret star. Tensions amongst the group escalated during a trip to Miami on the show. At a trip dinner, fellow Housewife Bethenny Frankel has a meltdown directed towards Luann. When asked by Cohen which was her favorite moment from the RHONY Miami trip, which spanned multiple episodes, Teigen listed Frankel's breakdown.

Another major event in the Bravosphere? The season-long fallout between Lisa Vanderpump and all of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates, which led to LVP skipping the Season 9 reunion and leaving the show. Teigen resisted choosing sides in the drama, instead hilariously commenting on how often Radar Online, the site Vanderpump was accused of selling a defamatory story to, was brought up on the series. "There's never been a better plug for Radar Online than this show," Teigen joked. She later added, "I think they're (the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) all very capable of selling things to Radar Online."

Teigen's vast knowledge of the Bravo universe was on full display. Cohen asked the super-fan about nearly every show airing on the network from Below Deck to Real Housewives of Potomac. (She's Team Giselle in her feud with Karen, FYI.)

The Bring The Funny host also provided some Southern Charm insight we never knew was needed from her. Cohen asked Teigen to engage in a round of "Shag, Marry, Kill" Southern Charm edition. Surprisingly, Teigen offered, "I feel like Shep and I would have a good marriage," before opting to shag both Craig and Austin.

One show the cookbook author wasn't asked about was Vanderpump Rules. However, Teigen's love for that show runs deep. Teigen and John Legend played members of the Pump Rules cast on a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud. And earlier this month, Teigen expressed a desire to attend Jax and Brittany's upcoming Kentucky wedding. "I need Mamaw's beer cheese," Teigen laughed. "I would absolutely go and I would live tweet it. I don’t know if they'd allow it because they're very high profile."

A Teigen appearance at Jax and Brittany's wedding is far from guaranteed. What is solid? Teigen's knowledge of all things Bravo.