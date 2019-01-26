Six months after her hospitalization, Demi Lovato celebrated being six months sober on social media, sharing the sweet treat that her friends got her to celebrate. The singer posted a photo of a slice of cake from the Los Angeles-based bakery Susiecakes on Friday, Jan. 25, along with a note of support from her loved ones.

"Happy 6 mo. We are so f*cking proud of you! Love, Team DL," read the note in front of her dessert. Lovato added the caption, "Best day ever!" underneath the photo. A few hours later, she shared another photo of her hand holding a chip celebrating her six months of sobriety, to which she added a series of praying-hands emojis.

In July 2018, TMZ reported that Lovato had been hospitalized after an apparent overdose. A few weeks later, the singer cancelled the remainder of her tour and checked into rehab for treatment, in order to focus on her health. "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," Lovato wrote to fans in a statement after her hospitalization on Aug. 6. "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

She continued, "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

During her recovery, Lovato has continued to be open with her fans about her journey towards sobriety and her quest to focus her health. In December 21, she explained that she wanted to return to the spotlight on her own terms, warning fans not to believe everything that they read in tabloid reports. "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," Lovato began a series of tweets about her recovery journey.

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," she continued on Twitter. "Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support," Lovato wrote, finishing up by explaining, "I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly."

Then, on New Year's Eve, she shared a message of hope for 2019, writing that she "will never take another day in life for granted," in an Instagram Story shared with fans. "So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year," Lovato wrote at the time. "I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."

And it seems as if Lovato's decision to focus on her health and sobriety has been the right choice for her, as she explained in January that she was "too busy living in the moment" to take part in the viral #10YearChallenge. Though she's spent much of the past six months out of the spotlight, she has occasionally posted on social media about how grateful she is to have the support of her fans, and sharing messages about self-love.

While Lovato's journey towards sobriety and healthy living has been filled with ups and downs, it's clear that thanks to the support of her close friends, family and the love of her fans, she's able to overcome anything.