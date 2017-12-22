'Fuller House' Season 3, Part 2 References & 'Full House' Easter Eggs Are Everywhere You Look

Although the majority of the episodes of Fuller House have to do with D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy raising D.J. and Kimmy's children, there is always time for remembering the original series. And the second half of Season 3 is no exception since Fuller House Season 3, Part 2 referenced Full House all over the place. From the very first scene of the new episodes, which dropped on Netflix on Dec. 22, to the very last scene of Season 3, Full House references are everywhere you look. Spoilers for all of Season 3 follow.

Netflix split Fuller House Season 3 into two parts and there were just as many mentions of the original series in the second half as there were in the first half. Catchphrases, group hugs, and Uncle Jesse's hair are just as important now as they were in Full House. But Fuller House gets the added bonus of surprise guests from the original series that pumps up the nostalgia to the next level. And while the first half of Season 3 dropped on the actual 30-year anniversary of the premiere of Full House, the second half has the chance to celebrate those 30 years since the season ends with an '80s-themed Dad-iversary for Danny, Joey, and Jesse.

While D.J. finally chooses to enter an adult relationship with Steve and Stephanie gets closer to motherhood, here are the moments of the second part of Fuller House Season 3 that looked back instead of forward.

1. "Forever"

Netflix

When they roll into Japan in "My Best Friend's Japanese Wedding," the gang is greeted by Uncle Jesse on a billboard for perfume. Since his song "Forever" was number one in Japan in 1992, he's still making money off of it there. And with that, no other references to Full House even matter since this is clearly the best one.

2. "How Rude"

Netflix

Full House catchphrases can never die, so Stephanie says hers first in the second half of Season 3. At least she does it while gently mocking the Fuller House series itself since she says about Uncle Jesse, "Wow, 25 years ago and he's still milking the same cow. How rude." Plenty of "How rudes" follow and Kimmy even introduces the misheard phrase, "How crude."

3. Uncle Jesse's & D.J.'s Big Hair

Netflix

Max uses some hair gunk that Uncle Jesse gave him to look taller so he can ride the Troller Coaster. But Jesse's hair wasn't the only iconic hairstyle from Full House since D.J. notes that her big hair once got stuck in a ride when she was in high school.

4. The Ancient Mariner

Netflix

This decor piece got a lot of attention in the second part of Season 3 since Steph mentioned it during her in vitro fertilization hormone treatments and the kids broke it later in the season.

5. Group Hugs

Netflix

A Tanner staple is a group hug, so when Ramona's friend Lola moves away, she makes sure to get one from the family.

6. Lonely Lunch

Netflix

Ramona has a rough time during her first days at high school and she actually channels D.J.'s early days at junior high. While D.J. ate all alone in the phone booth in Season 3 of Full House, Ramona eats all alone in the janitor's closet. (Probably because phone booths at schools don't exist anymore.) Ramona's troubles at school also lead to Kimmy whipping out her '80s and '90s dance moves.

7. Stephanie's Lisp

Netflix

When D.J. finds out that Tommy would benefit from speech therapy, Stephanie comforts her big sister by reminding her that she once had a lisp.

8. "You Got It, Dude"

Netflix

Tommy needs speech therapy, but he still manages to say Michelle's catchphrase, "You got it, dude." And thus, it is passed down to another generation.

9. "Oh, Mylanta"

Netflix

Don't worry, D.J.'s catchphrase is also still in full force. She even riffs on it with an "Oh, my landfill," when she sees Jackson's dirty room.

10. Gia, The Bad Influence

Netflix

And Jackson's room is so dirty because he's so enamored by Gia's daughter Rocki that he tries to become a bad boy for her. Of course, D.J. blames Gia for this bad influence since she has always, pretty rightfully, thought Gia was a bad apple.

11. When D.J. Moved Into The Garage

Netflix

During Jackson's rebellious phase, he decides to move into the backyard, which is ill-advised considering he lives in San Francisco. D.J. reminisces about when she moved into the garage after she was forced to share a room with Stephanie during the very first episode of Full House.

12. The History Of D.J. & Steve's "It's Complicated" Relationship

Netflix

D.J. manages to recap her and Steve's entire relationship, including their high school breakup, in a matter of 10 seconds during "Soul Sisters."

13. Steve Is On (Not In) The Fridge

Netflix

The jokes about how much Steve likes to eat were significantly decreased in Season 3, but he still manages to make time for the fridge since he created a food-themed calendar for D.J. to countdown the days until they could date again.

14. Girl Talk Becomes The Godmotherz

Netflix

For the Happily Ever After homecoming dance, Girl Talk reunites with a fairy-godmother spin. And hey, they learned a new song!

15. The Tanner Way Of Resolution

Netflix

D.J. goes meta while talking about the Fuller-Tanner magic, which allows every issue to be resolved within 30 minutes. Little does she know, she jinxes them since it takes two episodes to fix the family's problems at the end of Season 3.

16. Dad-iversary

Netflix

Jesse, Joey, Danny, and Becky all return to celebrate the guys' 30-year Dad-iversary, complete with flashbacks from the first Full House episode. The three men go all out and wear a version of their same outfits from 30 years ago.

17. The Red Convertible

Netflix

Danny transports everyone to 1987 where "our mullets were as big as our portable phones" by renting a red convertible to drive around San Francisco in. "Everywhere You Look" plays as the soundtrack and the only difference from day one is 30 years and the fact that Kimmy takes Michelle's spot.

18. Uncle Jesse's Elvis Moves

Netflix

Did a season even happen if Uncle Jesse doesn't refer to Elvis Presley?

19. D.J.'s Walk Down The Stairs

Netflix

D.J. comes down the steps for her date with Steve and with her adoring fan club, she notes how it's "like prom all over again — and I even have the same date." When the family hosts D.J. and Steve's date at the house, Danny scolds Jesse's pessimistic attitude by saying hokey is "what we do." Yes, yes, it is.

20. Danny's Cleaning

Netflix

Even though he doesn't live there anymore, Danny can't help but clean the kitchen while he's there.

21. Vicky

Netflix

Danny's ex Vicky makes her triumphant return in the Season 3 finale. And D.J. hints that Steve Urkel might be the next reappearance in Season 4.

22. The Smash Club

Netflix

Although Becky and Danny's plan to resurrect Wake Up, San Francisco fails, Jesse and Joey bring back the Smash Club with an '80s party and a performance by Jesse and the Rippers.

With the original gang all moving back to San Francisco, you can imagine that a potential Season 4 of Fuller House will have even more references back to its heyday. After all, isn't that why you're watching?