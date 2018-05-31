For those worried about the Game Of Thrones series finale, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is here to squash those fears. In a new interview, the actor who plays Jaime Lannister said Game Of Thrones will end "the right way," according to WinterIsComing.net. And while that description is fine and good, it also should leave fans wondering, what exactly does "right" mean anyway?

At the Cannes Film Festival, Coster-Waldau talked about the final season of Game Of Thrones, admitting it isn't easy to talk about without some concerns that he might spoil something. He revealed that the cast only gets the scripts digitally, and after they shoot the scene, they're deleted; this way nothing is leaked. "It's like Mission Impossible.'This will self-destruct,'" he joked.

While Coster-Waldau admitted he was sad to say goodbye to the cast and the crew, he was happy with the show's ending. "I also know that we end the right way and the show ends on its own terms," he said. "When I read the scripts for the last season, I was like, ‘Wow, they really pulled it off.’ It’s one story from Season 1 to 9 and it makes sense."

Now fans are going to have to try and make sense of what Coster-Waldau said about the finale, since the word "right" is rather subjective.

In the lead-up to the final season, the cast has been asked about how it ends, and many have been willing to share their thoughts. The common theme is that the Game Of Thrones cast believes there will be differing opinions on the final season, and that's OK. Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that the Game of Thrones' finale won't please everyone, but it will "hit hard." He said the ending "won't go the way some people want. It will be too happy for some people, or too sad, or too whatever. That's the nature of an ending."

Emilia Clarke's recent comments about the GoT finale, which are all over the place, have led to concern for Daenerys. She teased that the finale will leave fans screaming for many reasons and admitted her final scene really messed with her. “It f*cked me up,” she told Vanity Fair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is ...." The fact she trails off there feels like an omen, right?

According to Variety, while at the Cannes Film Festival, Clarke said she doesn't know how Game of Thrones will end, but that “it will be what none of us think it will be." Now that Coster-Waldau says it ends the "right way," it's worth looking at the predictions of his character, which for the most part are pretty bleak.

There's been theories that Jaime will ultimately have to kill his sister and lover Cersei to survive, especially after leaving her behind in the Season 7 finale. Others think Jaime will lose his own life in Season 8 standing up to her or perhaps duking it out in a battle against the White Walkers. Others are still trying to figure out what Jaime's new look in Season 8 means, especially since Coster-Waldau recently told the Shortlist, "There was a big change in the character, so a haircut is a way to signal that." So, when Coster-Waldau says "right" it's hard to believe he means it will end well for anyone, including himself. After all, HBO has already hinted that everyone's going to die on Game Of Thrones.

Coster-Waldau's recent comments might have been his way of helping fans prepare for the new season, but honestly, it might have just made them even more nervous about what's to come. At the very least, though, when the Game Of Thrones is all said and done, they'll know where Coster-Waldau's allegiances lie, and from the looks of this answer, they might not be with the Lannisters.