You may have heard about the ~big~ increases of women wanting to get IUDs — both leading up to Trump's inauguration and since he's officially become President of the United States. And new research shows that half of Millennial women are considering IUDs, according to recent data from WomanCare Global and Evofem Biosciences wherein they surveyed 546 women ages 18 and up.
"There is certainly a great deal of uncertainty around women's rights —particularly women's sexual health and access to affordable contraceptive options for all women," Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences and WomanCare Global, tells Bustle. "Rather than panicking, I'd urge women to explore their options, especially women who want to get pregnant within the year. College students or women under 26 who are still on their parents' health insurance should especially consider what makes the most sense for them. It's important to note that IUD popularity and the ability for women to choose the contraceptive method they will use correctly has contributed to the reduction in women seeking abortion. When contraception (that women actually want to use) is made available, we see incredible benefits for women."
ICYMI, why the rush for and urgent interest in IUDs? Of course, they're appealing since they're not only long-lasting — some work up to 10 and 12 years! — but also reversible. Yep, you can get an IUD removed anytime, whether it's because it doesn't agree with you (the side effects and/or the hormones in the hormonal kind) or if you want to start trying to have a baby. Plus, with Trump trying to appeal Obamacare, women want IUDs ~right now~ in case health insurance as they know it is taken away, i.e., Goodbye free or low-cost birth control options. Case in point: If the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is repealed, an IUD could cost you up to $1,000. In-sane.
"Even before the Trump disaster, an IUD has been, for many women, the best method of contraception in terms of safety, reversibility, and efficacy," Dr. Lauren F. Streicher, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, tells Bustle. "With possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, many women will not have insurance and/or will not have contraception coverage. By getting an IUD now, they will be protected for 3-10 years depending on which one they choose. Possible defunding of Planned Parenthood will make access even more limited. If Roe is overturned, not only will abortion become illegal, but many types of birth control as well (such as IUDs) since far right extremists, such as Mike Pence, put their own personal beliefs above science."
According to the above research, half of Millennial women are considering IUDs, and you can probably see why. Here are more details on that, in addition to other findings from the data that WomanCare Global and Evofem Biosciences collected, too.