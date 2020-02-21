Despite rumors of a potential return to the Bachelor Mansion for another shot at love, it seems like Alabama Hannah is putting her love life in the hands of the universe. During a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story, Hannah Brown said she's "not actively" looking for love right now, but would be open to finding romance if the right person came her way.

The former beauty queen — who famously ended her engagement with Jed Wyatt after discovering he lied about having a girlfriend on The Bachelorette — opened up on social media about the current state of her love life on Thursday, Feb. 20. "I'm not like, actively pursuing or looking for love," Hannah explained in a video posted to her Instagram Story, after a fan asked if she's still in search of her perfect man. "I hope it just happens. I'm open to it." However, it seems like her time as the Bachelorette has inspired Hannah to look for a partner in a less stressful fashion: "I just want to kind of vibe with a person," she said.

Back in January, Chris Harrison teased that ABC was considering inviting Hannah to star on The Bachelorette for a second time, telling Us Magazine that "anything’s possible," and that she had won over Bachelor Nation by being "open" and vulnerable. "You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being," he said, adding that he "adores" the former beauty queen.

Despite getting an endorsement from Harrison himself, Hannah has expressed some hesitancy about returning to the Bachelor Mansion for a third time. "I don't know [if I'd be the Bachelorette again]!" she told Entertainment Tonight in January, adding that "there was a lot of hard and bad [things]" that came with starring on the franchise. "I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?"

After breaking things off with Wyatt, Hannah asked out runner-up, Tyler Cameron, during the After the Final Rose special, but things between them fizzled out and he was soon linked to Gigi Hadid. She also revealed some lingering feelings for the current Bachelor, Peter Weber, during the pair's emotional reunion on the first two episodes of his season. "My Bachelorette experience did not go like I thought it would," Hannah said on Dancing With The Stars back in November, explaining, "I truly did want to find somebody, and I didn't."

Despite the heartbreak she experienced on The Bachelorette, Hannah acknowledged that the process can work for some couples — but that it might be time for her to look for love in a more organic way. "I think it's had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together," she said. "So, of course, I want that, but it doesn't have to be as the Bachelorette."

In addition to her commitment to finding "real love" in a more relaxed way, Hannah recently rejoined the Dancing With the Stars tour for six more dates during the end of March, which would conflict with the possibility of filming The Bachelorette. All in all, it seems like Alabama Hannah is looking to leave her time as the Bachelorette behind her, and focus more on what she wants as a normal, 25-year-old woman.