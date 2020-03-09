As the last major luminary of the astrological year, today's full moon is a powerful one in many different ways. The March 2020 full moon peaks on March 9 in the earth sign of Virgo — and this is the exact kind of energy we need to help us clean up our acts given that Mercury retrograde winter 2020 also comes to an end today. This luminary is also the final full moon of both the winter season and the astrological year, and it has secured supermoon status, making its energy even more intense. We're all collectively ready to move forward.

After the tsunami of emotions that we all had to weather during this long Mercury retrograde period, this moon's vibrant, inspiring energy is going to make us feel invigorated rather than exhausted. "This is the first of three super full moons in a row, meaning that we will be feeling things more intensely under her beams — especially as Mercury, ruler of this lunation, comes out of retrograde today," says astrologer Narayana Montúfar. "Like all full moons, it carries the energy of culminations, in this case, the end of a project that began back in August of 2019 under the new moon in Virgo."

Fair warning: Virgo energy loves a chance to put on its close-reading glasses and analyze something to bits, so resist the urge to do so under this moon. Instead, just go with the flow and seize the opportunities that come to you. Tides are shifting, and it's your job to trust the universe's flow and row, row, row in that direction — the planets are supporting you: "Even if it doesn’t seem like it at first, the favorable trine aspect this moon forms to all the planets currently in Capricorn (Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto) promises positive endings — even as master illusionist Neptune gets in the way to make things more complicated at first," Montúfar says.

"This Supermoon will allow us to see inner truths and analyze our next moves based on our newly found knowledge," adds astrologer Lisa Stardust. "We’ll be able to decipher between fact and fiction, as we accept realities and use it as a catalyst for our decisions."

Under the energetic guidance of this moon, we're going to be closing drawn-out chapters and kissing goodbye old crap that doesn't spark joy — but the energy will affect each sign in a unique way. Here's how the March 2020 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love life: Don't get so caught up with work and your daily routine that you forget to pay attention to your significant other! Even if you're busy, you can schedule time in your day for sweet texts or a quick call.

Career: Let's get organized. "It’s time to set a new daily intention in place and change up your old routine," Stardust says. Under this full moon you're feeling ready to conquer your goals.

Friendships: Do something nourishing with your squad! Invite your friends over to cook a healthy dinner under the light of the full moon, or hit a hot yoga class with your bestie after work to soak in the lunar vibes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love life: It's hard for you to get a solid read on what's happening in the dating and partnership realm under this luminary. "Romantic endeavors will run cold and hot, then hot and cold," Stardust says. "Be prepared for the uncertainty in love."

Career: You've been actively trying to make space for yourself to explore the areas of your expression and natural talents that you usually neglect. Keep it up — now is a great time to manifest the creative vision of your dreams.

Friendships: Hone your creativity and boost your friends' by gathering with your crew to do something fun and crafty — like vision boarding for your full moon intentions or signing up for a wine and paint night.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love life: A cozy and nurturing date night in with your crush or significant other is definitely on the docket under the energy of this full moon.

Career: Don't let yourself get caught in the trap of routine at work. A paradigm shift could add a whole new element to your professional life. "Your personal views are changing," Stardust says. "Be open to new insights as you let go of old ones."

Friendships: Your usually-chatty self is likely feeling more introverted under this luminary, and thinking about life and feelings from the comfort of your own home is definitely what the lunar doctor ordered. Forego any major social plans and prioritize self-care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love life: You might be feeling tension when it comes to romance, simply because the full moon is amplifying the intensity of all your feelings right now. Be open and unafraid to clarify anything you're feeling iffy about with your partner.

Career: If you feel the urge to toss your iPhone into in a ravine and move off the grid, do it. Just kidding. But do take some time away from work under this moon, as you're likely feeling overburdened and stressed out. Do Not Distrub mode post-work hours is a must.

Friendships: "Gossip may bring you down," Stardust says. "Be sure you’re hearing facts before you make sudden moves." The gossip factory runs deep, so don't jump to conclusions until you can talk things out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love life: You're working on figuring out exactly what you'd like to have in a partner and how they can add value to your life. Don't overthink it — right now, just follow what feels good and the rest will fall into place.

Career: "Taking control of your finances will help you gain confidence and allow you to find a sense of worth for your hard work," Stardust says. Taking charge of your professional life and your bank account is exactly what you need to feel strong right now.

Friendships: Time to use your natural sparkle to manifest with your squad! Meet up with your high-minded friends and launch your visions into reality under the powerful rays of this full moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love life: "Happening in your sign and first house of'self,' this full moon is all about you, Virgo," Montúfar says. Put yourself first when it comes to romance and don't be afraid to speak your needs and put your desires out on the table.

Career: Big things are happening, and all the work you've been putting in is about to be made worth it. "Something significant is coming to fruition around this time, and it is most likely a creative project that is close to your heart," Montúfar says.

Friendships: Under this luminary, you're little miss popular! "You may not be used to getting so much attention, but with your fifth house of creativity getting so lit by the current Capricorn planets, you will not only have to get used to it — you should take advantage of it," Montúfar says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love life: It's hard to know what you want when you're energy has been spread so thin, Libra. Call off any major dates and spend a few days recouping before you try to merge your energy with someone else.

Career: Don't burn yourself out at work, Libra. Of course you have deadlines to meet, but don't sacrifice your health in the process. "Self-care is important now, it’ll help you relax and unwind during this luminary," Stardust says.

Friendships: The healing energy of this Virgo moon is asking you to care for yourself — so call a friend who knows you in and out and see if talking through your stresses with someone you trust helps diffuse things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love life: Can you melt a Scorpion's heart? Of course — you're a water baby, after all. You're feeling sentimental, so don't be afraid to get vulnerable with your romantic prospects. Emotional openness is the key.

Career: Your colleagues will be a solid source of creative inspiration for you today, so see if you can put your ideas to use in a collaborative setting. Brainstorming sessions will bode well for you right now!

Friendships: "Friends may be a source of frustration right now," says Stardust. "Try to speak your truth to mend bridges." You have the power to see issues clearly and dissolve the drama, Scorpio, so use it wisely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love life: You're the belle of the ball under this luminary. "Good thing you like to be noticed, dear Sag! This super Virgo full moon puts you in the spotlight, just how you like it — now try to make sure it’s for all the right reasons," Montúfar says. Resist the temptation to start a love drama for fun.

Career: Today's full moon bodes really well for your professional life, and major realizations or opportunities could come up soon. "This energy will be prominent in your tenth house of career," Montúfar says. "If you’re looking for a new opportunity or job, one could fall on your lap!"

Friendships: Confidence is good — but cockiness is not. If personalities clash within your friend group this week, take the high road. "Act with integrity in whatever situation you’ll end up facing and you should be fine," Montúfar says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love life: "It could be easy to [argue] because you feel like someone seems critical of your perspective," Montúfar says. Tensions could get a little high under this luminary, Capricorn, so try not to take things personally when it comes to love.

Career: Beware of creative headbutting in the office this week. "It could be easy to get into a spat due to conflicting points of view," Montúfar says. "However, once this energy dies down, you may find that your ideas aren’t all that different, especially if you get a chance to talk things over."

Friendships: "As the super moon lights up all the planets that are currently in your sign, these days could turn into communication overload for you," Montúfar says. You're a busy bee, Cap — just don't burn the candle at both ends by filling up your social calendar too hard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love life: You want intimacy or nothing right now, Aquarius. You're working through some deep and intense feelings lately, so if someone wants to get close to you, they better be ready to step up and get real.

Career: Don't let your boss or anyone else at work walk all over you, Aquarius. "Setting boundaries is important right now," Stardust says. "You’ll be able to create limits and stand your ground."

Friendships: Gather with your most spiritual coven of friends under this luminary, cause now's the time to charge your crystals, set some intentions, and send your powerful magic into the ether. Anything is possible!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love life: Expect for love and partnerships to be heavy on your mind under this moon. "For you, this lunar energy is about heavy interaction with both of your relationship houses being highlighted in your solar chart," Montúfar says. Keep a clear head and don't be overwhelmed by the emotions and issues that could surface now.

Career: "Some discussions might need to happen as key issues may come to a head," Montúfar says. Be willing to negotiate and stand up for yourself if there are issues that need smoothing over between yourself and your boss or your colleagues.

Friendships: Virgo energy is critical by nature, so if you catch yourself being nitpicky or harsh on your friends under this moon, check yourself. "Instead of being too critical of yourself and others, try keeping an open mind — because a relationship could deteriorate as a result," Montúfar says.