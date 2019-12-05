How Your Career Will Change In 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you're gearing up to make a few career changes in 2020, chances are things will go your way. "2020 is the perfect year to focus on career goals thanks to one specific transit that hasn’t happened in more than 10 years: Jupiter entering Capricorn," Stephanie Powell, the head of content at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle. "Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, fortune, and wisdom, and spends approximately 12 months in each zodiac sign. The specific zodiac sign that Jupiter is currently traveling through colors our experience of luck and opportunity for the next 12 months."

That's why the new year will feel like it's bringing all sorts of opportunities your way, especially if you go out looking for them. "In the zodiac wheel, Capricorn is responsible for our reputation, public image, and career — making 2020 the ultimate time to reset and manifest our dream job," Powell says. "If we’re willing to put in the hard work (in true Capricorn fashion), we will see a valuable return and transformation in our career."

Depending on your sign, this might mean asking for a promotion or taking on more projects at work, while for others it might mean taking a small step back in 2020, as a way of getting ready for big things in 2021 and beyond. Here, astrologers, share the changes each zodiac sign might experience in the months to come.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries can expect to see all their hard work come together in the new year. For starters, they'll get a big payoff when the lucky planet Jupiter moves into their career house, Joy Strong, an astrologer, tells Bustle. This combination can lead to overall career luck as well, so they shouldn't be surprised if everything starts to go their way. In 2020, Aries can also expect new career opportunities, Strong says, including ones that involve traveling more often. If Aries has always wanted to hop planes and go abroad for work, this will likely be the year that finally becomes an option.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus will be having an incredibly successful year in 2020. "There will be sudden, favorable changes this year due to Uranus, the career planet for Taurus, having recently moved into its own sign," Strong says. "This aspect begins a long-term success trend." And it might just lead to a string of promotions, raises, and offers for new leadership roles. "Taurus people will find their status elevated now," Strong says. "More career opportunities — especially those to take on more responsibility — are also likely." To fully embrace these changes, Taurus should just keep doing what they're doing, while also building themselves up so they're able to fully embrace all the positive attention that's coming their way.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Gemini, the biggest change in 2020 will be caring more about their career than they ever have in the past. This is a versatile sign, Strong says, so they often have a lot going on — and it doesn't always have to do with work or a job. But in the new year, their attention will shift. "[Gemini's] career planet Neptune will bring greater ambitions, purpose, and higher focus into awareness now," Strong says. This might be a great time for Gemini to start talking to people they know, networking, and jotting down ideas so they're ready to take on any new roles that come their way.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The biggest change for Cancer in the new year will be their blossoming side business, Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, a relationship astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle, which is most likely something creative that they really care about, but hasn't been getting a ton of attention. 2020 should be all about seeing where that side business can go by giving it more attention, making connections, and taking a few risks. Side business are often put on the back burner due to lack of time or energy, but why not give it the attention it deserves, and see where it leads?

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Leo, 2020 will be all about becoming the leader they were always meant to be. According to Dove, this sign will find themselves growing and thriving as they learn to trust themselves more. And as long as they remember to place enough value on their skills, they'll be able to find success. This might mean directing more meetings and stepping into the spotlight, as the sign loves to do, or charging the correct fees for freelance work, instead of going for lower figures. If they spent the past few years lurking in the shadows or charging low fees for their work, something about 2020 will give them the boost they need to be more assertive.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle In 2020, Virgo may find themselves taking more time off, which is a good thing for a sign that's typically hyper-organized, scheduled, and busy. "You love to be all things to all people," Dove says. And for Virgo, that can mean working late and not knowing how or when to say "no." In the new year, though, this sign may finally decide enough is enough. "Plan more time to relax," Dove says. "It’s a year of major personal growth. Let there be space for this." Take a vacation to prevent burnout, delegate tasks, and then bask in all the positive career changes that happen from there.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "In 2020 balanced Libra puts more of a focus on home life than career," Strong says. Instead of working late or meeting with their boss in an effort to stand out, they'll direct all that energy to their life outside of work. The goal is to have a well-rounded schedule, so that they can feel more balanced and ready to take on new projects in the future. That said, there may be some negative career changes for Libra due to several lunar eclipses, Strong says, as the Moon is Libra's career planet. This might result in a few disruptions in their career in 2020. But as long as this sign keeps their head on straight — mostly by focusing on relationships and hobbies they care about — they'll be able to get through it.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio will focus more on their home life this year instead of on career, Strong says. They'll really want to focus on building up their relationships and focusing on other things that make them happy, and that might mean putting a little less pressure on themselves to be the best at work. "Nonetheless, for Scorpio career life should still be fulfilling with the Sun as its career planet," Strong says. In many ways, they'll just keep doing what they've been doing, and will save any major changes for the future.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Much like Scorpio, Sagittarius will also focus more on their life outside of work, Strong says. For them, there will be more emphasis on behind-the-scenes and inward preparation for future career success. Instead of sticking with the daily grind like they did in 2019, Sagittarius will take some of the pressure off themselves and shift their focus to other things they care about. By laying the groundwork this year, they'll be even more likely to have big successes in the future.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is known for being a hard-working sign that checks things off their to-do list. They work long hours and reach goals like nobody's business which is why, in 2020, they might not see too many changes. They've already got their career locked down. But they may start to do more work behind the scenes, Strong says, in terms of preparation. This will include paying more attention to balancing life outside of work, so that they're fully rested up and ready to take on the day. It could also include brainstorming ideas for the future, so they'll know just what they want to accomplish in 2021.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle "Inventive Aquarius has a strong career year as well as successful prestige in 2020, which has actually been a long-term continuing trend for many of the water bearers," Strong says. Aquarius might find themselves getting recognition at work, or being promoted. But through it all, they won't lose sight of what they care about most. "Pluto is [this sign's] career planet and brings a focus on idealistic and meaningful work for Aquarius," Strong says. While they may be offered intriguing work opportunities, Aquarius will find themselves sticking with a job that helps the most people, even if it isn't the one with the shiniest title.