If you've ever felt a natural pull towards a certain career field, it could mean that's the best job for you, based on your zodiac sign. Or, at the very least, that it's the one where you'd feel most happy. And that's because, in many ways, "the energies of certain signs do thrive in certain career fields and professional situations," Emily Ridout, MA, a professional yoga and astrology teacher, tells Bustle.

A particular job may feel like it clicks with your core values, or meshes seamlessly with your personality. But remember, "every person contains all twelve zodiac signs in their chart, just with different emphases," Ridout says. "If you’re a Libra sun and a Virgo rising sign, for example, you might need to mix the energies of those two signs to find a good professional fit." And that can mean going through some trial and error, until you find something that feels right.

Of course, there will also be a million other factors to consider when choosing a career field and finding success. But your sign may be something to think about, especially if you look at your full birth chart, Ridout says, and see all facets of your astrological self. With that in mind, read on below for the field you may be drawn to — and maybe even thrive in — based on your sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Coaching Tina Gong/Bustle If there's one career field Aries thrives in, it's coaching — in all its forms. And that's because Aries can easily see the big picture, and isn't afraid to lead others in a successful direction. "Whether coaching others through finances or sports, they’re ready to make their mark out on the field and can find professional success in helping others do the same," Ridout says. Aries also tends to have a lot of energy, which they bring with them wherever they go. Their passion can be incredibly inspiring, and often serves as a great motivator for others.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Author Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is a sign that enjoys the finer things in life, Ridout says. Add in the fact they love to read — usually while relaxing at home — and it's easy to see why they might thrive in the writing field. As Ridout says, these traits make them the best authors, since they can create adventures for other people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. From experience, Taurus knows what makes a good book, and can often channel that knowledge into a successful writing career.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Media Personality Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are witty, fun, and outgoing. And they also know how to command a room, which is why they make excellent media personalities. Think along the lines of a game show host, radio DJ, or emcee for a local charity even, Ridout says. Whatever the situation, they can make it exciting. "Geminis value fun and seeing things from multiple perspectives," she says, "making them lighthearted and easy to watch/listen to." So for any Gemini who's felt a calling to go into this field, they''ll definitely have a good time — and may even find success.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Teaching Tina Gong/Bustle From elementary schools to yoga studios, Cancers tend to feel comfortable leading a class, Ridout says. And that's due to their gentle and nurturing nature. "Cancerians make natural teachers as their capacity to care about their students gives empathy to the learning process," she says. "Furthermore, their protective shell keeps them contained while they’re in front of a large class." It isn't easy to ruffle a Cancer. They have an ability to stay cool under pressure, and aren't likely to get stressed out.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Career Counseling Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are great motivators, "and whether they’re inspiring millions or simply serving as a career counselor, [they can make] an excellent guide for more timid signs who might not have the innate confidence to declare their goals and go for them," Ridout says. They can not only offer advice from their own experience, but their confidence tends to inspire others. If a Leo were to go into the field of career or life counseling, they'd likely find that others want to follow them, be inspired by them, and learn their ways.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Medical Professional Tina Gong/Bustle As a highly detail-oriented sign, Virgos may find themselves doing well in the medical field, where this trait is key. As Ridout says, serving as a doctor or nurse will also satisfy their deep urge to organize, while also connecting to their central value of being virtuous. Thanks to their precise way of thinking, Virgos may find themselves sailing through med school, or snagging up health certifications with ease. And once they get a foothold in this field, they may find they're everyone's favorite doctor, due to their caring nature.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Diplomacy Tina Gong/Bustle No one sticks to their morals quite like a Libra, which is why this sign may do well in diplomacy, Ridout says. "Furthermore, Libras tend to have winning personalities, enabling them to easily be elected to the school board, congress, senate, or even higher office," she says. With hard work, Libra may find themselves moving up in this field, all while making meaningful changes to the world around them, and finding lots of success.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Artist Tina Gong/Bustle "Whether a musician or a filmmaker, Scorpios create from a deep well of emotion, and aren’t susceptible to being changed by the outside world," Ridout says. "This makes [a Scorpio] seemingly immune to the influence of critics," which is a trait that can serve them well in the arts. While they can listen to others and take advice, negative opinions aren't going to crush their nerve, or make them quit. Scorpios are hardworking and will see their ideas through to fruition while drawing from their inner creativity along the way. And these two traits are highly valuable when making something new.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Professor Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarius energy needs to find the highest truth in their field," Ridout says. "People with strong Sagittarius influence make great scientists, philosophers, and experts of all types." And that's why they may do really well as professors. "They might even push the research in their field forward and do something wonderful for humanity," she says, which is something this sign values above anything else. "Furthermore, they’re fun and interesting, so they’re sure to keep the students engaged," Ridout says. They can tell a captivating story and teach something in a totally new way, making them inspiring to listen to.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): CEO Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are bosses, through and through. And whatever their passion, "they’re the most likely to turn it into a business," Ridout says. They may find themselves leading a startup, and bringing new ideas to the public, or rising through the ranks at their current job. "Capricorn’s natural ability to create growth does well in business," Ridout says. And one with a passion for improving the world around them can have a real chance at doing so. Capricorns aren't just bosses but good bosses. They want to lead, but also have a strong desire to make the world a better place.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Humanitarian Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquarius energy values the creation of a more fun, free world," Ridout says. But they know this can't happen when there's poverty and inequality, hence their strong pull towards humanitarianism. "Aquarians will find great joy in giving to others and creating systems that aid," she says. "They might try going for a volunteer stint and then work in a socially conscious company. Or they might start their own!" As long as Aquarius sticks to their morals and follows their instincts to help others, they will do well.