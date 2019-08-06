The reality is any zodiac sign can have a successful long-term relationship if that's something they value. And, of course, if they're willing to put in the time and effort it takes to make a marriage last. But for some, it might be just a little bit easier, all thanks to their personality traits, values, and the way they function as a partner.

In general, earth signs tend to value long-term relationships, and naturally know how to maintain them. "They appreciate stability and know that at times life takes work," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "Earth signs tend to dislike change and value continuity and consistency [...] These traits tend to make them a more consistent partner," and that can result in a relationship that lasts forever.

Water signs are also great at creating a strong, long-term relationship, since they're naturally empathetic — a skill that comes in handy when communicating with their partner. "They are very attuned to the emotional needs of others and willing to give love without question," Robyn says, and that helps them build the type of environment where a relationship can grow. Below are the four signs that tend to have these traits and more, according to astrologers, and thus know just what it takes to make a relationship last.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is an earth sign, but they are also ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and therefore tend to be pretty good at creating lasting relationships. They also value security above pretty much anything else, and therefore feel inclined to "work through any problems that may come up in a marriage," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. Instead of growing distant, or thinking about bailing, they try to find solutions. "Taurus is also a very loyal sign," she says, "and once they make a commitment, they stick with it through good times and bad." They also tend to be extremely dependable, Robyn says, and work hard to create a solid foundation for their relationship to stand on. Once they do, it can be tough to rock the connection they have with their partner.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancers are very nurturing and emotional security is of the upmost importance to them," Barretta says. "They are ruled by the Moon, which makes them sensitive and home-minded. They are protective and caring toward their loved ones and also, very empathetic towards those closest to them." When added together, these traits make for a person who is highly dependable, as well as somebody who prefers to solve relationship problems, rather than sweep them under the rug. Cancer is also a water sign, which means they're family-oriented. "They focus on the needs and desires of others and are so happy when surrounded by people they love," Robyn says. "They love building stability and a future, and if they are emotionally supported and loved in return, they will be loyal and faithful."

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This sign is ruled by Saturn, which gives them the stamina and staying power in a relationship," Barretta says. "They love the idea of building a life together and rarely does a Capricorn ever let something they have poured their heart and soul into fail." If something does occur that threatens the relationship, they find ways to get through it. "Capricorns are always ready to do the work it takes to keep their partnerships on the right path," Barretta says. As earth signs, they're going to be all about security and dependability, too. "They do not like change, and would rather work to keep a marriage together than walk away," Robyn says. "They are invested in long-term commitments and building a financial foundation. Marriage is forever for these spouses."