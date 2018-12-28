If You’ve Never Used A Vibrator, Here Are The 9 Best Ones To Start With

While we may be living in a more sex-positive environment now than ever before, vibrator-use statistics show that only 53 percent of women and 48 percent of men have used a vibrator at some point. The reason why some women haven't tried out sex toys vary. My sister, for example, doesn't see the point — which is easy to say when you've never tried one. A reader recently reached out to me to say she never bought a vibrator because they all seemed too intimidating, so she wasn't sure where to start. So I sent her something that wasn't overwhelming, intimidating, and based on her feedback she's really enjoying herself.

Of course, no one is under any obligation to own a vibrator, but if you're someone with a clitoris, then a vibrator can really bring something extra to the bedroom.

"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have."

But when it comes to using your first vibrator, it's important to know what gets you off. While the majority of women do need that clitoral stimulation, there are still those who prefer G-spot stimulation to climax. So once you've figure that part out, you're halfway there!

Here are nine vibrators to start with if you haven't used one yet.

2 Iroha Lisptick Vibe By Tenga Iroha Stick $20 Tenga Buy on Tenga If what's keeping you from trying a vibrator, is discretion then the Iroha Lipstick Vibe by Tenga is a great first choice for a vibrator. Whether you toss it into your bag, keep it in your medicine cabinet, or next to your bed, it gets the job done and leaves you wondering why you hadn't gotten one sooner.

3 Orchid G Orchid G-Spot $24 Babeland Buy on Babeland Although this particular toy, that's both smooth and sleek enough to tantalize the clitoris, its shape also allow for G-spot stimulation, too. So if you're one of those women who can make magic from clitoral and G-spot stimulation, then this simple and basic vibrator is for you.

4 Fin Fin $75 Dame Products Buy on Dame Products When you look at Dame Products' Fin, it's hard to tell what it is, so let me make it easier for you: it's a finger vibe, meaning you wear it on your finger, either with or without the strap, and get yourself off that way. It's a great option for vibrator newbies because, again, it's a toy that doesn't intimidate and might be even more discreet than the Iroha Lipstick.

5 Mini Magic Massager Vibrator Mini Magic Massager Vibrator $52 Babeland Buy on Babeland Even if you've never tried a vibrator, there's a chance you've heard of the Hitachi Magic Wand. Although not originally made to be used as a sexual device, when something vibrates like that and you have a vulva, I mean, what did the creators really expect? But while Hitachi is a great product, a better option for a newbie is the Mini Magic Massager Wand. It's not as big and still gets the job done. Think of it as a stepping stone toward Hitachi.

6 Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe $59 Babeland Buy on Babeland Similar to Dame Products' Fin, the Je Joue Bullet Vibrator, because it can be worn against your hand, makes it feel like it's not quite a vibrator at all — just merely an extension of your hand. But with more buzz, of course.

7 Satisfyer Pro Penguin https://us.satisfyer.com/us/satisfyer/3/satisfyer-pro-penguin $49.95 Satisfyer Buy on Satisfyer Need a little humor with your new vibrator? Great! That's where Satisfyer Pro Penguin comes in. Looking like a penguin and even decked out in a bowtie, the Satisfyer Pro Penguin offers the same powerful stimulation via air technology, but with a bit of cuteness tossed in for fun. Again, like Womanizer, it's a product that isn't so much a vibrator, in the traditional sense, but a sex toy that sort of coos at your clitoris and simulates oral sex.

8 Unbound Squish Unbound Squish $99 Unbound Buy on Unbound Is it a vibrator? Is it a stress ball? Could it be both? Squish is another example of a vibrator that, lacking in phallic shape, is definitely a great option if you're someone who's new to vibrators. What makes Squish unique — and gives it its name is that you squeeze it for stronger vibrations. You can also create custom vibration patterns, meaning you you can either stick to what you know works for you or try another pattern series all together. Also, their Zip Vibe is another option worth considering and it's considerably cheaper at $18.