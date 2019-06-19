Three months after rumors that Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods had reportedly hooked up at a party rocked Kardashian fans' worlds, the famous family is addressing the scandal on their reality show. In a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian says that Woods wasn't sharing the "whole truth" about the Thompson scandal, as they all learned about the reports while on a conference call.

In the episode — which will air on E! on Sunday, June 23 — Kim explains that she was getting ready to film interviews for KUWTK when she learned from family friend Larsa Pippen about Woods and Thompson's reported kiss. "[It was] literally the same thing as the first time," Kim recalled, referring to an earlier episode of the show, which chronicled Thompson reportedly cheating on Khloé just before their daughter, True's birth in April 2018. "Jordyn and Tristan were at his home, late nighter until 7 in the morning, they said they were making out and I didn't believe it."

Unfortunately, it seems that once Kim called Khloé to talk about the reports, the KKW Beauty founder started to believe what she's heard. "I talked to Jordyn. It's really weird, she's not giving me all the information," Khloé explains over the phone. "She was like, 'He was trying to kiss me and I can't remember if we did or didn't."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"She was in between his legs, blah blah blah," Khloé continued, after the sisters patch Kylie into the conversation as well. "I said, 'If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me,' and she said, 'Okay, I'll call you in five minutes.' She hasn't called me and that was twenty minutes ago."

"This is the first time I'm hearing that she was sitting on his lap," Kylie says, before Khloé adds that "I need the whole f*cking truth!" According to Kim, at the time that the sisters found out about the reports, Thompson was on a plane, and thus, unreachable, so Khloé was waiting for Woods to give her "answers" about the whole situation.

On March 1, Woods opened up about the scandal to family friend Jada Pinkett Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk, and denied that "anything intimate" happened between her and the NBA star. Describing her time at the party as "innocent," Woods did confess that as she was leaving Thompson's house the next morning, he kissed her. "There was no passion, no nothing, it was a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out," she said, adding that she and Thompson had "never" slept together. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent about Woods' comments at the time, but did not receive an immediate response.)

During her conversation with Pinkett Smith, Woods also admitted that she wasn't totally honest with the Kardashian-Jenner family about the events that occurred that night, not because she had something to hide, but because she was "scared." As she explained at the time, "I was honest about being there, but I wasn't honest about the actions that were taking place."

In response to Woods' interview, Khloé tweeted that Woods "was the reason [her] family broke up," though she backtracked the next day, writing, "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault." Still, the pair appear to remain on frosty terms, as all of the Kardashian sisters (except Kylie) have unfollowed Woods on social media.

On June 17, Woods told Entertainment Tonight that "everyone has the right to speak their truth," when asked about the scandal being aired as part of KUWTK. After being asked how she hopes the show portrays her while chronicling the whole situation, Woods explained that she hopes "the real me will shine. Hopefully, everyone finds peace and their truth." Later, she added, "Life moves on. Money doesn't stop and hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

While it likely won't be easy for anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle to see the whole thing play out on national television, it's clear that everyone involved is simply trying to move forward with their lives as best they can.