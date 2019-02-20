It's been quite a rollercoaster 24 hours for fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, it was confirmed by E! News and Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split. And earlier on the same day, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Woods, Khloé, and Thompson, but has not heard back.) While the cheating allegation has not been confirmed, Kim Kardashian's reaction to Khloé and Thompson's split is very on brand for the reality star and seems to speak volumes.

As pointed out by TMZ, Kim unfollowed Woods and Thompson on Instagram, as of Wednesday afternoon on Feb. 20. When Bustle double-checked Kim's following list on the app, both names are no longer there. Considering Kim spends a whole lot of time on Instagram, often using it to interact with her 127 million followers and document her day, hitting the unfollow button is basically the social media equivalent of cutting someone out of her life. In other words, it suggests she's done with the duo, regardless of whether the rumors are true. Kim hasn't directly addressed the situation on her Instagram or Twitter at this time.

However, this is not the first time there's been some eyebrow-raising Instagram behavior between Kim and Thompson. Last spring, headlines were made when Kim claimed Thompson blocked her on Instagram after she stood up for Khloé in an interview.

To clarify, this was way back when Thompson was first accused of cheating on Khloé (who was pregnant at the time) with multiple women. Kim addressed the situation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the end of April, saying, "Poor Khloé... Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up." Kim also elaborated,

"We really were rooting for Khloé — and we still are. She's so strong, and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother, if there's a baby involved, I'm not going to talk — I'm going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I'm going to try not to say anything so negative, 'cause one day True is going to see this and, you know, it's so messed up."

Soon after that interview aired, it was reported that Kim and Thompson unfollowed each other on Instagram. And during a May 11 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim further explained the situation, alluding to the IG drama without directly naming Thompson:

"Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media. And not from Khloé. No, no, no. So, yes. I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for family."

However, after the birth of Khloé and Thompson's daughter True, it appeared that the couple was trying to work things out, and that meant mending fences with the famous family, too. Kim even documented on Instagram Story in June when she made Thompson unblock her at Khloé's birthday party. She joked in the clip, "Alright, guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?"

Kim later explained the unblocking situation to Extra, saying, "I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment. I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward 'cause you blocked me,' and, 'What’s up? We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?'"

While it was all water under the bridge at that point, Kim's recent unfollowing move seems to suggest that's no longer the case. At the time of reporting, Khloé is still following both Thompson and Woods on Instagram.

