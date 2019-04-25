Here is a sentence that would've sent a chill up my spine back in 2010: A healer called Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick soulmates. In a scene from this coming Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney all recap their respective appointments with Mas Joko, an esteemed healer in Bali. Khloé tells her sisters that he used to a straw to suck “stuff” out of her kneecap. Kim’s experience involved getting water splashed on her face, cutting off a lock of hair, and toe pulling. Kourtney's recap didn't include straws or water, but it did include a revelation that is sure to tug at your heart's toes. (Not sure what that means, but let's just go with it.)

“Scott came in, and the guy was basically saying that in a past life we were together, and that we’re soulmates,” Kourt recalled. “So he was like, ‘You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.’” And then, a smile that could power the city of Calabasas creeps across her face. Khloé and Kim are stunned, but not because they can't believe the healer's words. Rather, they're miffed that Kourt got "such deep information," whereas she and Khloé got straws and haircuts.

Whether they are soulmates or not, the exes' lives sure are linked in a big way. Kourtney and Scott began dating in 2006, and three years later, they welcomed their first child, Mason. In 2012, they had their second kid, Penelope, and in 2014, their third, Reign, was born. Nine years (and a lot of drama) after they started dating, Kourtney and Scott ended things once and for all.

Kourtney and Scott still spend time together, but not that kind of time; though they've moved on from their romantic relationship, they continue to be very present in each other's lives. The reality stars parent their three kids together, film KUWTK scenes together, and travel together. A little less than two months after Scott went to Bali with Kourtney and her sisters, Kourtney, Scott, and their three children jetted off to Cabo San Lucas for a pre-Christmas excursion, and Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, went with them. A few days later, Scott and Sofia went skiing with Kourtney and some of the other Kardashian-Jenners. And just this month, Kourtney, her ex, her ex's girlfriend, and her kids all celebrated her 40th birthday together in Finland.

And just as Kourtney and Scott seemed to settle into their dynamic with regards to co-parenting and seeing other people, the healer went and called them soulmates. Way to mix it up, Mas Joko!

Of course, not all soulmates are the lovey-dovey kind; Mas Joko could've picked up on some sort of platonic soulmate connection between Scott and Kourtney. And hey, a platonic soulmate connection would not be a bad thing for two people who are co-parenting to have. OK you've convinced me, Mas Joko. I am rooting for Kourtney and Scott to be platonic soulmates.