Not only did Kourtney Kardashian do a group costume as Victoria's Secret angels with her famous sisters, but she rocked a solo ensemble too. Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Ariana Grande for Halloween 2018, and the look was so spot-on that the Sweetener singer commented her approval. More accurately, Grande posted a bunch of black hearts in the Instagram comments section. Oh, and of course, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner liked the pic too, along with momager Kris Jenner.

To get fully into character, Kourtney wore Grande's signature pony, a pink poofy dress (not unlike the one the singer wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May), and grey thigh-high boots. She also smized at the camera (with a perfectly drawn black cat-eye), held a microphone, and appropriately captioned the pic, "God is a woman."

In addition to the main Instagram photo of her costume, Kourtney posted a few IG Stories, where she went trick-or-treating with her youngest son Reign. Reign dressed up as Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas and walked down the street holding hands with his pop star mom (aka Kourtney). She could have dressed him up as the singer's beloved pet pig, Piggy Smallz, but the Jack Skellington costume was cute nevertheless.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram (screenshot)

For the record, Kourtney wasn't the only one to switch up ensembles, and she also wasn't the only one channeling pop culture into her costume. Even her son Reign wore a music-themed outfit with his cousin Saint West that made so many fans freak out in the comments section — in the best way, of course.

As seen on Instagram, Saint dressed as his dad Kanye West, and Reign went as Lil Pump. They wore mini versions of the box-like outfits seen in the rappers' "I Love It" video.

Oh, and cousins North West and Penelope Disick dressed in the Fiji Water and Perrier bottle outfits Kanye and Pump wore on Saturday Night Live at the end of September. (Click through Kim Kardashian's Insta gallery below to see for yourself.)

The Kardashian-Jenner family clearly does not mess around when it comes to Halloween. Year after year, they outdo themselves and 2018 is no exception. Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster dressed as... Stormi weather. A perfect pun and the ideal opportunity to dress up like a rain cloud.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson wore so many Halloween costumes, it's hard to keep track. But some highlights of KoKo and True's first Halloween together included matching unicorn outfits, a flamingo, and a cute pumpkin. She was also a panda, a sheep, and a tiger — because there's really no such thing as too many outfit changes.

Even though the Kardashi-Jenners got in on the Halloween fun, it doesn't appear as though Grande dressed up herself. Unless, of course, she's just waiting to reveal an over-the-top ensemble on her Instagram the day after the Halloween, which would be more than welcome.

But even if she didn't dress up this time around, Grande seems to have been a very popular costume choice for many fans — and yes, that includes Kourtney.