One month after their first child was born, young couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went to Miami for a baby-free, relaxing day date, reports People. The new parents were caught by paparazzi taking a casual boat trip with friends on a sunny Miami day last weekend that included arriving by water to chic fine dining spot, Seaspice. The group reportedly enjoyed a seafood tower, pizzettas, pasta and some bubbly to wash it down — though Jenner, who is 20-years-old, stuck to sparkling water. The public outing was one of Jenner and Scott's first since they announced that their daughter, Stormi was born on Feb. 1.

Kylie and Scott reportedly began seeing each other in April 2017, shortly after Kylie's break-up with Tyga. However they were probably familiar with each other before they became a couple. Scott was friendly with other members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan for years before their first date (he told Complex that Kanye West, Kylie's brother-in-law, is something of a mentor to him and he has worked closely with the other rapper for a couple years).

Since they still haven't celebrated their first anniversary together, it's safe to say that their relationship was still pretty new when Kylie became pregnant. Throughout most of the pregnancy when the beauty mogul would have been showing she avoided appearing in public to keep her baby a secret. This meant that besides the occasional picture at mom Kris Jenner's Christmas Party, there wasn't much public appearances of the two together for much of their relationship.

Since Stormi's birth the couple have mostly seemed to be staying low key. The new mom told a Twitter follower who asked about Stormi that she's been spending a lot of time with her newborn. "[Stormi's] good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby," she tweeted.

But Kylie has still found time for Stormi's dad as well. Their first picture together post-baby was a selfie on Scott's snapchat, while People reports that their first outing together was to a restaurant to meet up with friends and family. According to People's sources the two are not living together, but are co-parenting their child and still in a loving relationship.

In a recent Instragram shot, Jenner celebrated Stormi's turning one month with a picture of her holding the little one. Sharp-eyed fans noticed that she was sporting a ring, which got people wondering if maybe they were secretly engaged.

Though then again the Kardashians don't need an engagement to give them an excuse to wear bling on their fingers. Kylie's sister Khloé notably also got people talking a couple months back with the jewelry she was wearing in her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

If Jenner is engaged then she's not letting on, but there is at least one new item she's happy to flaunt around: Her $1.4 million Ferrari. The reality star showed off her new ride on media, a black Ferrari LaFerrari with red-leather interior on Instagram, and called the set of wheels her "push present." For those unaware, a push present if a post-baby gift typically given by the husband or partner of the new mom. This gift is decidedly more for Jenner then for the family-at-large; the two-door coupe doesn't exactly have much room for a baby seat.

All this is to say that it seems like Jenner and Scott are in a good place in their relationship — sorry Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans who wanted Kylie to get back with her on-again off-again ex-boyfriend Tyga. It's great to see the couple enjoying each other on an afternoon away from their daughter; many couples find date-nights post baby to be an important step in their relationship.