Meghan Markle's Maternity Leave Is Ending With An Engagement Close To Her Heart

Get ready to see the Duchess of Sussex back in action, royal watchers, as the new mom is set to finish maternity leave very soon. According to People, Meghan Markle will end her maternity leave with an official engagement that is incredibly close to her heart.

On Sept. 4, People reported that Markle is set to return to her official royal duties after spending about six months on maternity leave. The publication detailed that the duchess' first engagement after giving birth to Archie will fall on Sept. 12 and will mark the launch of the women's workwear line that she helped to create with her friend and designer Misha Nonoo.

Markle's collection will help benefit one of her patronages, Smart Works, a charity which helps women re-enter the workforce. In case you missed it, the official Sussex Royal's first Instagram Story featured the former actor gearing up for the launch of this collection. On Aug. 22, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen having a blast as she helped out with a photo shoot featuring the looks by directing and even styling some of the outfits. Since the royal has put so much work into this collection, it's only fitting that she'll be helping to launch it during her first engagement after her maternity leave.

Markle has been maternity leave since March, as E! News reported that the duchess took a break from her official duties prior to the royal baby's birth. While Markle has taken some time off to take care of baby Archie, she hasn't been completely out of the spotlight. (Although, her upcoming event on Sept. 12 will mark the first time that she'll attend an engagement in an official capacity as a working member of the royal family.)

Throughout the summer of 2019, the duchess actually attended various events. Not only did she attend the Wimbledon Women's Finals match with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in July, but she also attended the London premiere of The Lion King with Prince Harry, also in July, (and met fellow queen Beyoncé in the process). Additionally, she attended the Trooping of the Colour celebration in June and announced her work as the guest editor of British Vogue's September 2019 issue. So, yes, Markle was definitely still busy while on her official maternity leave.

The Duchess of Sussex is going right back into her busy schedule. In addition to her upcoming Sept. 12 event, she's also set to go on a tour to Africa with Prince Harry and baby Archie. As the official Sussex Royal Instagram account detailed on June 27, the family-of-three will travel to Botswana, Angola, Malawi, and South Africa. The account also detailed in the caption of the post, "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond."

Between the launch of her collection for Smart Works and her upcoming tour of Southern Africa, Markle already has her hands busy as she heads back into life as a working royal.