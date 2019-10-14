Live TV probably isn't the best place to randomly and forwardly ask a semi-stranger out, but Mike Johnson decided to ask Keke Palmer on a date during his recent appearance on GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke. In response, Palmer was just as flustered as you might expect. Not that anyone can really blame her, since she was put on the spot in such a public way.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Johnson sat down to chat with GMA3 hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Palmer, and the conversation turned to his dating life. The former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise contestant has been spending time with Demi Lovato recently, but his new comments hint they might not be a thing anymore. When asked about the singer, Johnson admitted he "made a mistake" by "dating in public" and being so candid about their relationship in interviews. However, he then presented Palmer with an interesting proposition. "If I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public," he trailed off as the crowd erupted with cheers.

Palmer's eyes kind of bugged out at that point, and she was essentially rendered speechless. She then started profusely pointing at Strahan and Haines and grinned while demanding her co-hosts move forward with the next question. Instead of giving Johnson an actual answer, Palmer reminded everyone she was at work.

Not long after the segment aired, Palmer shared the clip on Instagram, joking in the caption that she is currently "taken"... by her job. In the past, Palmer has always kept her love life under wraps, including mentioning she'd been dating someone for three years in 2013 without not naming any names. A year later, she kept things equally vague and said, "The biggest con about dating a celebrity is that everybody wants to be in our business." Palmer has been linked to Meek Mill (a rumor she brushed off) and Quincy Brown (who shut down the rumors himself).

While it's entirely possible Johnson was just joking and hamming it up for the camera, shooting his shot with celebrities definitely isn't new for him. Before Palmer, there was Lovato, who revealed she had a crush on Johnson while he was still a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Shortly after the show ended, a source told People in mid-September that Johnson and Lovato were "having fun and getting to know each other." During an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast a month later, Johnson confessed "they'd gone on more than one date" and Lovato "kisses really well."

Neither he nor Lovato have publicly addressed their relationship status since then, but Johnson is putting in work towards finding the love of his life. Fans first fell in love with Johnson during Season 15 of The Bachelorette, and after he was eliminated, there was a huge push from Twitter to make him the next Bachelor. Johnson went on to appear on Bachelor In Paradise, but ultimately left early without making any lasting connections.

Peter Weber ended up snagging the next Bachelor spot, but maybe that's not such a bad thing for Johnson. After all, if "dating in public" was truly a "mistake," he may be better off pursuing women off-camera from here on out.