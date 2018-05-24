Hey, hey, hey, hey, what’s going on here? The Vanderpump Rules cast went to the Saved by the Bell pop-up, that is what. On Wednesday, eight members of Pump Rules' Sexy Unique Ensemble and two Vander-boyfriends threw on their finest early ‘90s getups and headed over to Saved by the Max, a Saved by the Bell-themed restaurant that is currently serving dishes with names like Mac & Screech, as well as heaping helpings of nostalgia, in West Hollywood. Raise your Zachary Daiquiris high.

Thanks to Saved by the Max, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brian Carter, and Beau Clark got a chance to roam the halls of Bayside High, poke around Mr. Belding's desk, and eat at a wonderfully neon diner that would without a doubt get a stamp of approval from Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Screech, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, Lisa Turtle.

And yes, the Pumpers took lots of pictures during their Saved by the Max adventure. And they took videos. And they took at least one Boomerang. And they shared the content on Instagram. And the content is quite good.

The final episode of the sixth season of the best reality television show of our time aired on Monday, and it will be several long, arduous months before it returns. What can a Vanderpump Rules fan do until then? They can scroll through the photos and videos of the cast’s trip to the Saved by the Bell pop-up. And when they're done doing that, they can look forward to even more Sexy Unique Instagram Content that will certainly appear during the Pump Rules offseason. And before they know it, Season 7 will be here. It's alright, because Pump Rules fans are saved by the social media posts.

Here's The Whole Group Despite all of the cheating, the fights, the rumors, and the drama that they've gone through, this group remains thick as sunglass thieves.

Here Are Kristen & Carter kristendoute on Instagram Carter's wig is an inspired choice.

Here Are Jax & Brittany mrjaxtaylor on Instagram Er, here are Jax, Brittany, Kelly Kapowski's face, and Screech's chin.

Here Are Schwartz, Katie, & Kristen musickillskate on Instagram The Bubbas take Bayside.

Here’s Sandoval brittany/Instagram He looks like someone just dropped a dry ice spoon shots on his shoe.

Here’s Schwartz ariana252525/Instagram And here's Schwartz's Jessie Spano shirt. Schwartz is so ex-SUR-ted, he's so ex-SUR-ted, he's so ex-SUR-ted, he's so scared.

Here’s Jax In Mr. Belding's Office mrjaxtaylor on Instagram Way to nail that "Zack Morris in the middle of a prank call" pose, Jax.

Here’s Jax’s Homage to Lisa Turtle Or maybe it's his homage to a certain Scheana Marie and Stassi moment.

Here Are The Pumpers At Their Diner Table brittany/Instagram Ariana's scrunchie deserves an A+.

Here Are Some Spano’s Seasonal Salads stassischroeder/Instagram And there’s a clue about next season, too. As Stassi took this video of the group’s table, she said, “You know filming’s starting soon when everyone’s eating salads.” Aha. It looks like Season 7 filming will start a little later than usual.