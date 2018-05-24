Photos Of The 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Channeling 'Saved By The Bell' Will Make ‘90s Kids So Nostalgic
Hey, hey, hey, hey, what’s going on here? The Vanderpump Rules cast went to the Saved by the Bell pop-up, that is what. On Wednesday, eight members of Pump Rules' Sexy Unique Ensemble and two Vander-boyfriends threw on their finest early ‘90s getups and headed over to Saved by the Max, a Saved by the Bell-themed restaurant that is currently serving dishes with names like Mac & Screech, as well as heaping helpings of nostalgia, in West Hollywood. Raise your Zachary Daiquiris high.
Thanks to Saved by the Max, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brian Carter, and Beau Clark got a chance to roam the halls of Bayside High, poke around Mr. Belding's desk, and eat at a wonderfully neon diner that would without a doubt get a stamp of approval from Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Screech, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, Lisa Turtle.
And yes, the Pumpers took lots of pictures during their Saved by the Max adventure. And they took videos. And they took at least one Boomerang. And they shared the content on Instagram. And the content is quite good.
The final episode of the sixth season of the best reality television show of our time aired on Monday, and it will be several long, arduous months before it returns. What can a Vanderpump Rules fan do until then? They can scroll through the photos and videos of the cast’s trip to the Saved by the Bell pop-up. And when they're done doing that, they can look forward to even more Sexy Unique Instagram Content that will certainly appear during the Pump Rules offseason. And before they know it, Season 7 will be here. It's alright, because Pump Rules fans are saved by the social media posts.
Here's The Whole Group
Despite all of the cheating, the fights, the rumors, and the drama that they've gone through, this group remains thick as sunglass thieves.
Here Are Kristen & Carter
Carter's wig is an inspired choice.
Here Are Jax & Brittany
Er, here are Jax, Brittany, Kelly Kapowski's face, and Screech's chin.
Here Are Schwartz, Katie, & Kristen
The Bubbas take Bayside.
Here’s Sandoval
He looks like someone just dropped a dry ice spoon shots on his shoe.
Here’s Schwartz
And here's Schwartz's Jessie Spano shirt. Schwartz is so ex-SUR-ted, he's so ex-SUR-ted, he's so ex-SUR-ted, he's so scared.
Here’s Jax In Mr. Belding's Office
Way to nail that "Zack Morris in the middle of a prank call" pose, Jax.
Here’s Jax’s Homage to Lisa Turtle
Or maybe it's his homage to a certain Scheana Marie and Stassi moment.
Here Are Ariana, Sandoval, & Kristen
Yeah, yeah, Ariana, Sandoval, and Kristen have been on solid terms for a while now, but it's still wild to see these three smiling for a selfie together like their feud never happened. Lest any of us forget, the Miami Girl debacle descended upon SUR only a few short years ago. This turn of events really never gets old.
Here Are The Pumpers At Their Diner Table
Ariana's scrunchie deserves an A+.
Here Are Some Spano’s Seasonal Salads
And there’s a clue about next season, too. As Stassi took this video of the group’s table, she said, “You know filming’s starting soon when everyone’s eating salads.” Aha. It looks like Season 7 filming will start a little later than usual.
Here’s How Jax & Brittany Got Pumped Up For Saved By The Max
*Scrambles to add Jax's cover of the Saved by the Bell theme song to playlist of songs by Pump Rules stars.*
Again, it will be a while before Season 7 arrives. Season 6 just ended, Season 7's premiere date has not been set, and, as Stassi implied, it sounds like the next chapter in the Pump Rules story has yet to start filming. But thankfully, the stars hang out year-round, document their hangouts on Instagram, and make the Pump Rules offseason feel a little less bleak. Season 6 is over, but the Pump Rules mayhem never sleeps. Go Bay-SUR-ide.