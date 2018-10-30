This celebrity couple may have moved really fast, but the relationship started out in a very simple way. Priyanka Chopra said Nick Jonas made the first move — and with a text message. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the former Quantico star opened up about how their "whirlwind" romance began. It's definitely exciting to hear how these two got together, because not that many details have been unveiled about the beginning of Chopra and Jonas' coupling.

Chopra told ET,

"I actually didn’t make the first move — he did. He texted me. The first time was a text and just saying, 'I think we should connect,' and whatever and that's how we started talking."

So, basically, they started dating like pretty much everyone else these days — with help from a phone. And here they are now engaged and planning a wedding. There's no denying their relationship moved fast, which is something Chopra admitted to ET, all while sweetly gushing about how extremely happy she is with Jonas.

She said,

"This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier. Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes I’m very excited."

Well that's just plain adorable, isn't it?

At the end of July, Chopra and Jonas got engaged after only two months of dating, according to People. They confirmed their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 18. Prior to falling love, Chopra and Jonas walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together, since they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

Chopra previously opened up about connecting with Jonas over family and faith. She told E! News in early October, "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while," she said laughing, and then added, "But I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."

Jonas knew Chopra was the one for him, he revealed on Today in September. After being asked how he knew he wanted to be with Chopra for the rest of his life, the singer said,

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

Even though their relationship moved quicker than most, they only see a bright future ahead for themselves, like Jonas posted on Instagram on Oct. 16.

There have been reports that their wedding is right around the corner, but Chopra told ET they're "trying to figure out" a wedding date. That said, the Baywatch actor also told ET she already has a wedding dress. So wedding planning is definitely moving in the right direction, it's just unclear if they're actual wedding will be here as fast as their engagement.

Whatever the case, the two are head over heels in love and ready to say "I do." And just think, they're beautiful relationship started with a simple text message.