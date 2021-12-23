In this horoscope for the month of January 2022, astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares how your zodiac sign will be affected by the astrological events happening this month.

This January, you will hit the ground running with your New Year's resolutions. The new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 2 will set a hard-working, dedicated, and controlled start to the year. Alongside this new moon, Mercury will enter Aquarius, bringing innovative and intellectual energy that supports you in making good judgments and finding unique ways around your problems. The first Mercury retrograde of the year starts in Aquarius on Jan. 14, causing you to reconsider new outlooks with objectivity and reflect on collective issues. The full moon in Cancer on Jan. 17 will offer you a second chance to close emotional chapters that you forgot to leave in 2021. Get to the bottom of your innermost feelings that have caused you to become guarded and fearful of stepping outside your comfort zone.

Aquarius season will begin on Jan. 20, bringing an intellectual focus and freedom-seeking energy that will put societal issues and social dynamics at the forefront of your mind. A renewal of your assertiveness and motivation, on Jan. 24, will be influenced by Mars' entry into Capricorn. Embrace this transit by pushing yourself to achieve your material and financial goals. However, steer clear of being blunt or harsh while making your point and intentions clear. When Venus retrograde ends on Jan. 29, your partnerships and self-worth will be re-balanced. Take the lead to patch up any major disagreements you've faced and observe the impact of active power dynamics in your relationships.

Happy birthday, Capricorn!

The fastest way to make all of your wildest dreams come true is through committed work. Be realistic about what you're aspiring to achieve and how quickly you plan to accomplish your goals. Tests of patience and endurance are headed your way, which will challenge your ability to see your projects through to the finish line without cutting corners. Too much focus on how quickly your manifestations are actualizing could indicate that your heart isn't in the right place. Create a career plan that leaves you feeling recharged and motivated without taking passion and excitement out of grinding.

Exploring the deeper meaning behind your work will lead you down a new path of self-discovery this month. If you find that you've lost the spark of motivation, it might indicate that the work you're doing does not fulfill you at a soul level. Happiness can be found by contributing to world issues and spending your time doing things that are aligned with your beliefs and values. Be honest with yourself about the ways your mindset has held you back in the past and whether you have trusted your intuition to get you past obstacles. Be gentle with yourself as you work to set stronger mental foundations and boundaries.

Finding the right balance between taking the lead in your relationships without taking too much control could be difficult this month. Consider the deeper meaning behind what your life experiences are trying to teach you rather than seeing things at surface level. Expect your worldview and outlook to shift once you dive into the depths of your needs and values. This change could actualize with you reconsidering your material goals and whether they satisfy you in the same ways that they have done in the past. Watch out for being overly restrictive toward others or too harsh with yourself as you navigate these inner transformations.

It’s time to show your loved ones that you value them in ways that coincide with their love languages, rather than yours. The dynamics of your existing relationships have likely changed, making this the perfect time to take the lead where you usually don’t. Practice communicating openly and let go of memories that have subconsciously held you in the past. Bringing awareness to how your insecurities or unrealistic expectations have impacted your partnerships will allow you to see things from a brighter perspective and consider other people's points of view.

This month, you'll no longer be able to neglect your responsibilities or leave them until the last minute. Compile a list of all the tasks you've fallen behind on and the people whom you haven't checked in with, and make it your mission to see things through. As the month progresses, you could face trouble while maintaining a healthy balance between me-time and work time. Never compromise your well-being for the sake of others! Instead, find a way to merge these two worlds by exercising with a friend, running errands with a partner, or sharing your workload with colleagues. This will not only strengthen your relationships, but allow you to tick things off of your to-do list even faster.

This month, new relationships, creative ventures, or social dilemmas could distract you from your priorities, or cause you to lose sight of your goals. You will have an easier time focusing your energy on constructive tasks as the month progresses, allowing you to escape the spiral of overthinking about problems that aren’t your own. Explore new ways of combining your creative ideas with your work. Getting things done doesn't have to be boring or laborious. Once you pour your time and energy into the right people and projects, you'll find yourself feeling inspired and optimistic.

Put your wants and needs first by letting go of the old to welcome the new. You'll reconsider what you want out of life, your career, and your relationships this month, which will lead to emotional endings or the completion of milestones. When one project ends, another begins — take this as a green light to embark on a new work-related venture that's aligned with your heart rather than material goals. Following your gut will take you far, but you must remember to consider other people's needs as much as your own.

Misunderstandings — or the feeling of being misunderstood — could set the tone for January. Take control of the thoughts in your head rather than allowing your mind to control you, and practice staying mentally strong during overwhelming situations. Explore your feelings through reflection without letting them spiral out of control, and resist the impulse to close yourself off from others as a means of protecting your vulnerable side. Letting go of the perceptions that cause you to be defensive and subjective could be the key to you stepping into your power. Turn your focus within, and concentrate on doing something useful with your time rather than contemplating things that are out of your control.

Accomplishing your material goals will require you to get into a better routine this month. However, your insecurities could cloud your perception and create problems where there weren't previously any. You might find yourself mentally distracted and consumed by doubts that the people around you don’t understand you and see your visions as you thought they did. Try not to go looking into your past for answers when your feelings are unclear; the allure of nostalgia will only hold you back. As the month progresses, your drive, focus, and ambition will strengthen, leaving you to feel as if you are moving in the right direction once again.

Boost your confidence and self-worth by re-exploring who you are and the version of yourself that you are becoming. This month, you may take some time to reflect on your core values and whether they are instilled in your day-to-day routine, boundaries, and lifestyle choices. When you focus on being the best you that you can be, it’s natural that you will consequently see changes to your relationships. Let go of your need to control things. Trust that cycles in your partnerships are coming to an end so that you have the space to prioritize yourself.

Self-doubt, judgment, and fears are contributing to the delay of your manifestations. By implementing healthier routines in your life and bringing awareness to how your shadows impact your attitude, you’ll reveal all of the ways that you’ve been unknowingly holding yourself back. Notice when you get consumed by external issues and other people's troubles as a means of avoiding your own. Practice making healthier lifestyle choices, particularly as mental energies put pressure on your emotional wellbeing.

It’s time to stop waiting for things to happen and put in the hard work to ensure that you get what you want. This month's focus will be on your friendships, social life, and the way you interact with society. The re-emergence of your insecurities could distort your perception of reality and cause you to lose trust in the people around you. If you feel inclined to take time for yourself, make sure you communicate with the people who care about you instead of just going off the radar. As the month progresses, more people will do what they can to help you make things happen as a reward for all the time you've spent caring for others.