Strictly Come Dancing fans listen up. The contestants are not set to start competing for the coveted glitter ball until September but in true Strictly form there is still some drama from the last season. Stacey Dooley won the 2018 show and lifted the glitter ball with her dance partner Kevin Clifton and for some time now there has been some speculation about the nature of their partnership. But now Dooley has seemingly confirmed their relationship.

On Friday, Dooley took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of the two with Kevin's arm around her. This is their first social media snap since rumours of their relationship broke so it's big news. But considering they had so much chemistry on the dance floor, beating out the other contestants for the winners' spot, is it any surprise that they have continued their relationship off screen? In the photo the two look pretty loved up with big, beaming smiles. They look happier than ever in the snap and hey, if they're happy, I'm happy. According to the Evening Standard the happy reunion is said to have taken place after Clifton's Burn the Floor show, which is described by the company as "the ultimate high-voltage theatrical dance experience".

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the Instagram post does suggest they're in a relationship, it's by no means total confirmation. So I've contacted representatives if both Dooley and Clifton for comment and will update you as soon as I hear back.

Rumours about a relationship between the pair began after the break-down of Dooley's relationship with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, with Tucknott calling Kevin a "rat" in an interview with the MailOnline. Ouch. But Tucknott didn't stop there, he continued, "I have no respect for Kevin whatsoever. He comes out and says it’s all ‘strictly business’. He’s a full-on p***k. I’ve tried to meet him since to get closure but he won’t do it. Had it been one of the other dancers she got with, fair enough. But it stings that much more because of what he’s been like and how he’s renowned. He has gone from my best mate, wanting to know the ins and outs of what I am up to, then he can’t even go out of his way to reply. That’s come from guilt."

Yikes. It turns out celeb splits are just as messy as normal people's and as, everyone knows, breakups rarely end with everyone involved being the best of pals. For her part, Dooley responded in a very dignified way simply tweeting, "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward." Atta girl.

To be honest although there's been a bit of drama around the pair, both Dooley and Clifton seem pretty happy. The scrutiny she's faced since her Strictly win has been crazy, but people seem to have lost sight of the fact that Dooley is an incredibly talented broadcaster, working hard and bringing awareness to injustice around the world.