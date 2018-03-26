Stormy Daniels Tells '60 Minutes' She Was Threatened Into Being Silent About Trump
On Sunday, Stephanie Clifford's 60 Minutes interview by no means fell short of expectations. It was jam-packed with details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, along with an explanation of why she's speaking out about an alleged affair she denied for so many years. The adult film star, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels, told 60 Minutes that being reportedly threatened played a huge role in her silence. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment from Trump.
After In Touch decided not to publish an interview it conducted with Daniels in 2011, she was reportedly approached by a man in the parking lot outside of where she took workout classes. She was with her young daughter at the time and told Anderson Cooper that the experience absolutely "rattled" her.
In her mind, it was no doubt a threat. And she says she wanted to keep her family safe.
