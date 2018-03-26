On Sunday, Stephanie Clifford's 60 Minutes interview by no means fell short of expectations. It was jam-packed with details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, along with an explanation of why she's speaking out about an alleged affair she denied for so many years. The adult film star, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels, told 60 Minutes that being reportedly threatened played a huge role in her silence. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment from Trump.

After In Touch decided not to publish an interview it conducted with Daniels in 2011, she was reportedly approached by a man in the parking lot outside of where she took workout classes. She was with her young daughter at the time and told Anderson Cooper that the experience absolutely "rattled" her.

I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. T-- taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, "That’s a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom." And then he was gone.

In her mind, it was no doubt a threat. And she says she wanted to keep her family safe.

