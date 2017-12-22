Taylor Swifts “End Game” Video Is Already Sparking Rumors, Including A Potential Katy Perry Cameo

It may have yet to receive an official release date, but Taylor Swift's "End Game" video is already causing quite the stir — from speculation about the singer's appearance to a rumored Katy Perry lookalike on set with Swift. On Wednesday, TMZ released footage they claim is from Swift's shoot for the new video, which is seemingly corroborated by the presence of Future, who's featured on the track. But the "Mask Off" rapper wasn't the biggest thing to catch viewers' eyes: As TMZ so graciously put it, "Taylor's boobs look huge."

Now, normally, this wouldn't be something to pay much mind to. Yes, Swift's chest may look larger than usual, but it's her body, and she is entitled to do whatever she wants with it. If she got breast implants, as some have suggested, that's her prerogative, and if she's wearing a push-up bra, as TMZ proclaimed ("We're told she was wearing not one, but TWO tops with push-up technology"), then frankly, who gives a damn? Women get plastic surgery. Women wear push-up bras. It's 2017. Let's move on.

But in this case, Swift's "big boobs" might actually be a nod to the theme of the video, and that makes it worth discussing. Like many of the tracks on Reputation, Swift's recently released sixth album, the lyrics for "End Game" leans into the tarnished image that's followed Swift in recent years:

"Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations, ah

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies (yah)

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh, you and me would be a big conversation, ah (git git)

And I heard about you, ooh (yah)

You like the bad ones too"

Taylor Swift - Topic on YouTube

Though once hailed as the golden child of pop, she's recently faced heavy criticism for seemingly claiming feminism only when it best serves her, failing to speak out on political issues, and repeatedly finding herself in petty celebrity feuds. She's also become increasingly silent about her often speculated upon private life, all of which is to say that there are a lot of rumors she may want to finally put to rest. And that brings us to Swift's boobs. Stories claiming Swift had breast enhancement have been circulating for quite some time now, and though it's certainly not the biggest claim to have been made about her, it may be one she wants to play into.

Also spotted on the set of "End Game" is a woman who either looks suspiciously like Katy Perry, with whom Swift infamously shares bad blood, or it may be the actual Katy Perry, which seems unlikely but not entirely impossible. (A source claimed to E! News that Perry filmed a cameo in Miami, but it's not confirmed.) Either way, Swift's relationship with Perry is by now so notorious that referencing it couldn't be coincidental by any stretch of the imagination. It's entirely possible, then, that the "End Game" video will act as cheeky commentary to the many, many things that have been said about Swift over the years — including, yes, her rumored boob job.

Taylor and Katy in Miami at the same time? Could it be? Could the music video coming to end the war be real? — (@witnessmatt) #

For those unfamiliar with Swift's past work, this kind of aesthetic is entirely within her wheelhouse. "Bad Blood" is largely considered to be a directive toward Perry, and the visuals for August's "Look What You Made Me Do" featured several apparent digs at the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, as well as an ending credits tribute to the many personas Swift has worn throughout her career. Confronting both her rumored breast implants and rivalry with Perry would be right in line with Reputation's motif.

Of course, this could all just be a big to-do about nothing. As one fan points out, Swift is wearing a leather zip-up top, and the larger appearance of her breasts could simply be due to the volume created by a sideways angle. But the internet wouldn't be the internet if it wasn't blowing something out of proportion, and if that is the case, the irony is not lost: It's just more Swift gossip to fan the flames.